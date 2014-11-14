Preview: Villanova vs. Lehigh

Villanova authored a surprising season in 2013-14 but fell victim to an even bigger surprise in the NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual champion Connecticut in the Round of 32. The Wildcats were a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and, while they lost leading scorer James Bell to graduation, they return each of their next seven top scorers and should be primed for big things this year. The 12th-ranked Wildcats take on Lehigh at the newly built PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., in both teams’ season opener Friday night.

Villanova’s last exhibition game offered a glimpse into the good and the bad surrounding Jay Wright’s team. On the bright side, JayVaughn Pinkston and Daniel Ochefu combined for 26 points and 29 rebounds in a dominant win over Division II Nyack, while the downside was 18 turnovers committed by the Wildcats. “I am pretty pleased with our leadership and defense at this point,” said Wright, who added he was also happy with the rebounding effort. “Turnovers are probably the area we need to work on. We were a little sloppy with the ball at times and we’ve got to tighten that up.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT VILLANOVA (2013-14: 29-5): The Wildcats won the Big East outright in the 2013-14 regular season and were a unanimous pick by the league coaches to win it again this year. Villanova is expected to start five upperclassmen, including swingman Darrun Hilliard, who averaged 14.3 points a season ago, and the bruising Pinkston, who chipped in 14.1 points in 2013-14. Junior guard Dylan Ennis appears as if he’ll replace Bell in the starting lineup, although he only scored seven points in the final nine games last season, shooting a woeful 3-of-27 in that stretch.

ABOUT LEHIGH (2013-14: 14-18): The Mountain Hawks were predicted to finish seventh in the Patriot League by the media following a season in which they ranked 285th nationally in scoring (66.3 points) and 252nd in rebounding (33.3). One bright spot for the team is expected to be sophomore forward Tim Kempton, who was named to the preseason All-Patriot League squad after averaging 13 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds a season ago. “This is a great time of the year,” said Lehigh coach Brett Reed. “Everything as far as our season and our potential is on the horizon. We’re working, we’re growing and we’re seeing growth and development of our relatively young team.”

TIP-INS

1. Hilliard has improved his points, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage, assists per game and rebounds per game in all three of his seasons at Villanova.

2. Kempton, the reigning Rookie of the Year in the Patriot League, had six double-doubles a season ago.

3. Lehigh is 4-9 all-time against Villanova and hasn’t beaten the Wildcats since the 1941-42 season.

PREDICTION: Villanova 88, Lehigh 60