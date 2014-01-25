Preview: Villanova at Marquette

Coming off one of the worst losses in his tenure as Villanova coach, Jay Wright hopes his team can author a better performance Saturday against host Marquette. The fifth-ranked Wildcats allowed Creighton to hit a Big East-record 21 3-pointers in Monday’s 96-68 home defeat to the Bluejays. “We’ll learn from this,” Wright told the media later that night. “It’s still early in the season. We have to keep getting better - it’s really simple. You certainly don’t like to do it this way. You can win and learn - that’s what we wanted to do.”

On the other hand, Marquette coach Buzz Williams is feeling a bit better after his team’s 80-72 overtime win over Georgetown on Monday. “I would say that’s the most balance that we’ve had in a long time,” said Williams, whose Golden Eagles placed five players in double figures, led by Davante Gardner’s 20 points. Still, the preseason favorites in the Big East have found little consistency this season, alternating wins and losses in each of their last nine games.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (16-2, 5-1 Big East): The Wildcats had won five games in a row before the demolition at the hands of the Bluejays, although the play of senior guard James Bell has been a bright spot of late. Bell was 5-of-11 from 3-point range for 19 points on Monday and has made 8-of-16 3s over his last two games, during which he’s averaging 18 points. On the other hand, junior forward JayVaughn Pinkston was just 3-of-8 for 11 points against Creighton and has watched his shooting percentage dip in each of the last five games - from 66.7 to 50 to 42.9 to 40 and finally to 37.5 in the loss to the Bluejays.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (11-8, 3-3): Even though it needed overtime to get there, the win over Georgetown marked the first time Marquette reached 80 points since a 91-53 victory Dec. 17 against Ball State. The Golden Eagles are not a good 3-point shooting team, connecting on 30.4 percent as a group with only one player on the entire roster (Jake Thomas, 38.5) making more than a third of his attempts. Gardner is not much of a factor from the outside, though the senior forward does significant damage down low, averaging team highs of 14.2 points and 5.8 boards.

TIP-INS

1. Following a slow start to the season, Villanova G Ryan Arcidiacono has made multiple 3-pointers in each of his last four games.

2. Since scoring a season-high 17 points against Providence on Jan. 5, Wildcats G Dylan Ennis has a total of 20 points - on 5-of-14 shooting - in his last four outings.

3. The Golden Eagles’ last three games have all been extremely close - a one-point win over Seton Hall followed by a pair of overtime contests (a loss at Butler and the win over Georgetown).

PREDICTION: Marquette 77, Villanova 71