Preview: Villanova at Marquette

At this point, it’s hard to find two Big East teams heading in more different directions than Villanova and Marquette. The sixth-ranked Wildcats enter Saturday’s road game with Marquette riding a seven-game winning streak that includes an 18-point thumping in the first meeting between the teams this season. The Golden Eagles have lost eight of their last nine games, including four consecutive home defeats.

Marquette hopes to regain the services of leading scorer Matt Carlino (14.5 points), who is out with a concussion, in time for Saturday’s contest. Carlino has missed the last three games, including last Saturday’s 77-70 loss to Creighton in which Duane Wilson stepped up with a team-high 26 points. Villanova’s last contest was an 80-54 rout of Seton Hall behind 18 points from Darrun Hilliard II, who has scored 49 on 12-of-21 from 3-point range in his last two games.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT VILLANOVA (24-2, 11-2 Big East): Hilliard leads the team at 14.3 points and is followed by five players averaging between 9.2 and 10. Wildcats forward Daniel Ochefu had 11 points and 12 rebounds against Seton Hall and is aiming to post back-to-back double-doubles for the second time this season. Villanova has five players who have made at least 30 3-pointers and another, reserve guard Phil Booth, who is 6-of-8 from behind the arc over his last five games.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (11-14, 3-10): Wildcats coach Jay Wright had nothing but praise for Carlino prior to the last meeting, telling reporters: “I think he’s as good as any guard in the country. You can just tell he’s been in so many big-time situations. He’s so poised and confident and he never gets rattled even if he’s missing shots. He’s got an assassin’s mentality. He’s very dangerous.” Villanova did a great job against Carlino in that matchup, holding the senior guard to 3-of-10 shooting as part of a 35 percent effort by the Golden Eagles. Wilson is the team’s primary weapon in Carlino’s absence, having posted several big games from long range this season - 5-of-9 against Tennessee, 6-of-8 against Georgetown and, most recently, 5-of-9 against Creighton.

1. Ochefu is 13-of-14 from the field over his last three games.

2. Marquette 6-11 C Luke Fischer plays 28.3 minutes but has grabbed more than six rebounds only twice in 17 games.

3. Villanova has won the last four meetings.

PREDICTION: Villanova 69, Marquette 62