Preview: Villanova at Marquette

With three games left in the regular season, Villanova coach Jay Wright knows that this is not a good time for his team to spring a leak defensively. The top-ranked Wildcats aim to rebound from a rare loss Saturday when they visit Marquette in a Big East clash.

Villanova ranks 13th in the nation entering Friday in points allowed (62.5) but gave up a season-high 90 points in Wednesday’s seven-point setback at No. 5 Xavier. “We just didn’t defend well,” Wright told reporters, “but you have to give them credit. All those little things build and can cost you a game. Good teams do that to you.” Marquette may not qualify as a “good team,” but the Golden Eagles have notched a pair of quality victories against Providence, the last team to defeat Villanova prior to this week. Marquette recorded a solid win at Creighton its last time out behind a double-double by Henry Ellenson.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT VILLANOVA (24-4, 13-2 Big East): The Wildcats are probably destined for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but that is hardly a lock, nor is it a lock that they’ll win the Big East regular-season crown, as they enter the weekend a half-game ahead of Xavier. Top scorer Josh Hart (15 points per game) has shot poorly in three of his last four outings and he also struggled in a 15-point win over Marquette last month, shooting 4-of-12 (0-of-5 from the arc) in that one. Kris Jenkins led the Wildcats with 20 points in the first matchup and has averaged 21 points in his last two games, way above his season scoring average (11.6).

ABOUT MARQUETTE (18-10, 7-8): The Golden Eagles are likely headed for the NIT, but a win over Villanova combined with a late-season push could create a tough call for the NCAA Selection Committee. “I just see it as a big game for our team because we’re making a last-second push here and we’re trying to do something special,” Ellenson said this week. “So this could be a big game for us.” The 6-10 Ellenson - a potential top-five pick in this year’s NBA draft - has his averages up to 16.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, although his shooting percentages from the floor (43.6) and the arc (28.9) leave much to be desired.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has won its last 11 games following a loss.

2. Villanova G Ryan Arcidiacono has shot 33.3 percent or worse in seven of his last eight outings.

3. Wildcats F Daniel Ochefu has made at least two-thirds of his shots in six consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 69, Marquette 65