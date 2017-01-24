Preview: Villanova at Marquette

After suffering its only loss since last season's Big East tournament, Villanova has won five straight games - all by double digits. That run began with a home victory against Marquette, and the Golden Eagles will be out for revenge Tuesday when they host the second-ranked Wildcats.

Villanova shot 14-of-23 from 3-point range in the first meeting with Marquette, a 93-81 triumph in which the team shot over 65 percent from the field. "I don't think our guys competed," Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski said that night. "That's not a good thing to be against Villanova. It's my responsibility. It's frustrating I haven't done a better job getting them to understand what 'competitive' is." Marquette has won three of four since that loss and is coming off its best win of the season, a 102-94 victory at Creighton. Villanova is coming off a 10-point win against Providence, as Josh Hart once again resembled a Player of the Year candidate.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (19-1, 7-1 Big East): After back-to-back 11-point efforts, Hart was 10-of-16 for 25 points against Providence and made both of his 3-pointers after entering 5-of-18 from long distance in the previous three games. He also has only one turnover in 64 minutes over the last two games and has eight steals over his last three outings. Kris Jenkins, whose season high of 23 points came in the first Marquette game, has shot 50 percent or better from the field in four of the last five contests and has scored in double-figures in eight straight games.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (13-6, 4-3): The Golden Eagles were led by Katin Reinhardt's season-high 21 points in the win against Creighton, and he added seven assists with a pair of steals. Reinhardt averages 11.1 points but is the team's fifth-leading scorer; seven Marquette players average between 9.2 and 13.0 points per game. The top name on that list is Jajuan Johnson, who had 18 points versus Creighton while knocking down 3-of-5 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova's top five scorers all shoot at least 72.5 percent from the foul line.

2. Wildcats G Jalen Brunson has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in 10 straight games.

3. Seven of Marquette's top eight scorers have drained at least 10 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Villanova 83, Marquette 80