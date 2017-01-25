No. 1 Villanova falls at Marquette

MILWAUKEE -- Katin Reinhardt scored 19 points and hit four 3-pointers in the second half as Marquette rallied in the final five minutes for a 74-72 upset of No. 1 Villanova on Tuesday night at the Bradley Center.

The Golden Eagles trailed by 10 points with 5:14 to play but outscored the Wildcats 15-4 the rest of the way for their second victory over a top-ranked team in program history.

Mikal Bridges scored 20 points to lead Villanova (19-2, 7-2 Big East), which shot 41.6 percent from the field and made only 4 of 22 3-pointers in the second half.

Marquette's offense, which scored 102 points its last time out against Creighton, went stagnant early. The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3) rallied from a 10-2 deficit to make it a one-point game on Andrew Rowsey's 3-pointer.

But Marquette went nearly six minutes without a basket and Villanova took advantage, using a 9-0 run to go into halftime with a 39-24 lead.

Foul trouble plagued Marquette as Markus Howard picked up two quick ones to open the second half. He went to the bench with 19:00 left and didn't return until 8:43 remained.

By then, the Wildcats had gone up 13. Howard lasted just 20 seconds before drawing his fifth foul.

But just like that, Villanova went ice cold and opened the door for a Marquette comeback.

A driving layup from Duane Wilson made it a six-point game with 3:50 to play and Sam Hauser cut the deficit to 68-65 on a 3-pointer with 2:51 left.

Reinhard tied it at 70 on a 3-pointer with a minute to play and two free throws from Wilson put the Golden Eagles up 72-70.

A Josh Hart tip-in tied the score again, but Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11 seconds to play and Darryl Reynolds' tip-in fell short, falling into the hands of Hauser as time expired.

NOTES: Marquette came into the game averaging 84.6 points per game, the 18th-highest total in the nation, and ranked in the top 20 nationally by shooting 49.5 percent overall and 41.7 percent from 3-point range. ... The Wildcats had won five in a row and at 19-1 tied the 2009-10 team for the best start in program history through 21 games. ... Marquette was facing the nation's top-ranked team for the 12th time in program history. The Golden Eagles are now 2-10 against teams atop one of the two major polls, with two of those losses to the Wildcats. ... Villanova had won nine consecutive meetings with Marquette, including a 93-81 decision earlier this month in Philadelphia. The Wildcats lead the series 20-10 and own a 15-8 mark since the Golden Eagles joined the Big East in 2006.