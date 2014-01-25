Villanova hangs on to top Marquette in OT

MILWAUKEE -- The sigh of relief coming out of the Villanova Wildcats locker room Saturday might very well have pushed the temperature in Milwaukee out of the single digits.

No. 4 Villanova avoided losing consecutive games for the first time all season, holding off Marquette 94-85 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, snapping the Golden Eagles’ 20-game home winning streak against Big East opponents.

“I know it’s cliche, but what’s special about this team is they really handle adversity well,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “They have great confidence and character. We’ve had some good wins, and in a lot of those wins, there have been situations.”

Coming off a 96-68 loss to Creighton on Monday -- their first loss in league play this season -- the Wildcats appeared to have Marquette under control for much of the game Saturday.

Despite the Golden Eagles shooting well above 50 percent for most of the game, Villanova shot 48 percent and took advantage of Marquette’s soft perimeter defense to go 10 for 28 beyond the arc.

“We were not good defensively,” Wright said. “We just out-scored them”

The Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big East) led by as many as nine points in the second half and allowed Marquette no closer than four on three separate occasions over the final minutes. But they struggled to make free throws, missing five of seven before guard Ryan Arcidiacono sank a pair to make it 75-71 with 22 seconds to play.

Marquette guard Todd Mayo answered with a 3-pointer to make it 75-74 before Arcidiacono made two more from the line. But he then fouled Mayo on a 3-point attempt with 4.8 seconds left.

Mayo hit all three free throws, tying the game. Tony Chennault drove the length of the court and appeared to score with 0.2 on the clock, but he was called for a charge against Marquette’s Steve Taylor, sending the game to overtime.

“I thought we were in a really good place,” Marquette coach Buzz Williams said. “We hit really good shots to get us into overtime and then arguably the toughest play that’s been made at the Bradley Center this season was Steve taking the charge. I thought their mind space was good, their body language was really good. We fought really hard to get it (to overtime).”

Replays showed that Taylor was in protected area but Wright had no issue with referee Michael Stephens’ call.

“It was a bang-bang play,” Wright said. “I have to see the film but I know the guy who made the call is a real good ref ... We run that (play) a lot, and it doesn’t work that good so I was so happy that it worked, and then I was so crushed when the call was made. But I know he’s got great integrity. I was still mad at him, but I know he has great integrity.”

The Golden Eagles’ momentum ran out in the extra session. Villanova scored five quick points and led by as many as seven while Marquette missed three of its first four shots.

“They scored every possession,” Williams said. “The only shot that they missed, (Arcidiacono) dove in the air four feet and landed on the ball and called timeout. Then it was their ball out of bounds and they scored again. They scored either layups and free throws in that five-minute period.”

Guard James Bell led Villanova with a career-high 30 points while guard Darrun Hilliard added 20 and Arcidiacono scored six of his 20 points in overtime.

“I felt good all game so I just wanted the ball in my hands,” Arcidiacono said. “If we were going to go down, I wanted it to be on my shoulders. I think I did a pretty good job of finding some guys in the right spots to score.”

Center Davante Gardner went 9 of 16 from the field and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line to lead Marquette with 29 points while pulling down 13 rebounds.

Mayo finished with 18 points and Wilson added 16 for the Golden Eagles, who shot 50 percent for the game but were 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Marquette scored 24 of 31 points from the paint in the first half but went into the locker room down seven to the Wildcats, who went 7-for-17 from beyond the arc.

NOTES: The game was the first of a three-game road trip for Villanova, which is 5-1 in road games this season. ... The Golden Eagles won 20 consecutive Big East conference games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Their last conference loss in Milwaukee came March 2, 2011, against Cincinnati. ... Villanova hadn’t won in Milwaukee since Jan. 1, 2010, and is now 1-4 at Marquette since the Golden Eagles joined the Big East in 2005.