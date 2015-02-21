Villanova holds off Marquette 87-76

MILWAUKEE -- Facing No. 6 Villanova is a difficult task for any team, let alone one that has struggled all season on both ends of the floor.

And when a struggling team is down to just six scholarship players, it’s almost impossible.

Despite finding themselves in just that situation, the Marquette Golden Eagles gave the Wildcats a run for their money Saturday, rallying from a 17-point deficit to get within nine in the closing minutes before falling 87-76 in front of an announced crowd of 17,961 at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“We fought the whole game, together,” Marquette point guard Derrick Wilson said. “The guys played really well considering the situation we were in. Obviously, it wasn’t enough, but those are the guys I want to be out there with.”

Marquette shot 45 percent and made 9 of 26 from 3-point range, but lack of personnel made it difficult on defense, where Villanova went into full attack mode and got to the free-throw line 36 times, making 28.

“That’s a team that’s tough to defend,” said Wilson, who finished with 10 points and eight assists. “We just kept on fouling them and it hurt us because we couldn’t be as aggressive as we wanted to.”

Guard Darrun Hilliard led the Wildcats (25-2, 12-2 Big East) with 17 points and guard Ryan Arcidiacono added 16. Villanova also got 14 each from forward JayVaughn Pinkston and guard Dylan Ennis and 12 from Josh Hart.

“Our depth was really valuable today,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “That was a good test for us, a good experience for us.”

Marquette managed to hang around for much of the first half and trailed 43-34 at halftime, but the Wildcats broke the game open early in the second as guard Arcidiacono knocked down three 3-pointers in the first 1:58 to make it a 16-point game.

“Starting the second half like that, with them having to come after us, that was good,” Wright said. “It allowed us to pressure them a little bit and made them come at us in the full court.”

Villanova shot 52 percent and led by double digits for most of the second half but couldn’t quite put Marquette away.

The Golden Eagles cut the deficit to 12 with 10:57 left on Wilson’s 3-pointer. Wright called a timeout; but, on the ensuing possession, the Wildcats were called for a five-second violation. Forward Steve Taylor’s layup capped a 9-0 run for Marquette and made it a 10-point game with 10 minutes to play.

Villanova answered with two quick buckets, but Marquette got to within 10 three more times and was down just nine with 1:06 to play.

But the shorthanded Golden Eagles were stifled by foul trouble down the stretch. Forward Sandy Cohen, guard Jujaun Johnson and center Luke Fischer all played the final five minutes with four fouls each.

Cohen fouled out with 1:37 left and Fischer was charged with his fifth at the 37-second mark.

“I thought we fought and -- at different times in the second half, when they had a chance to break the game open -- our guys fought back,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “We kept getting momentum, the crowd was getting involved, but we weren’t able to play our defense without fouling and that just kind of took the air out of the building.”

Johnson led Marquette with 20 points. Fischer added 17 and guard Duane Wilson had 15 for the Golden Eagles, who shot 26 of 57 overall (45.6 percent) but hit just 9 of 26 (34.6 percent) from 3-point range and 15 of 25 from the free-throw line.

NOTES: Marquette G Matt Carlino missed his fourth consecutive game because of a concussion suffered at Villanova on Feb. 4. He was Marquette’s leading scorer at 14 points per game and was averaging 17.3 points in 10 Big East contests. ... The Golden Eagles were also without F Juan Anderson, who suffered an ankle injury in practice Thursday afternoon. ... The Wildcats have won five straight meetings with Marquette, including a 70-52 decision earlier this month. ... Marquette G Duane Wilson came into the game averaging 12.8 points per Big East game, the most by a freshman this season. ... The Wildcats came into the game shooting 37.6 percent on 3-point attempts. They went 11 of 21 (52.4 percent) against the Golden Eagles.