Preview: Villanova vs. Michigan

Villanova faced a tough test Monday and passed with flying colors. The 11th-ranked Wildcats will look to ace back-to-back exams when they face No. 18 Michigan on Tuesday in the title game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. Facing a VCU team that entered with the ninth-highest scoring average in the nation. Villanova limited the Rams to 23 second-half points and 2-of-17 3-point shooting for the game in a convincing 77-53 victory in Monday’s first semifinal.

“This was a great test for us,” said Wildcats coach Jay Wright, whose team was led by Brooklyn native JayVaughn Pinkston’s 15 points. “We are going to learn a lot from this. It’s a really good win for us.” Meanwhile, the Wolverines got 37 points from backcourt mates Zak Irvin and Caris LeVert in Monday’s nightcap — a 70-63 triumph over Oregon. Irvin had a team-high 19 points and made three 3-pointers, including a big 3 with under two minutes left as Michigan never trailed in remaining undefeated on the young season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VILLANOVA (4-0): While Pinkston set a season high in points and matched his season best with seven rebounds, he wasn’t the only Villanova senior to deliver a much-needed quality performance Monday. Darrun Hilliard II shot 6-of-12 en route to 14 points after averaging 10 points on 29.4 percent shooting in the first three games. On the other hand, Ryan Arcidiacono still is looking to bounce back after shooting 1-of-7 for three points to drop his season shooting percentage to 28 percent.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (4-0): While Irvin and LeVert were clutch against the Ducks, the Wolverines continue to receive minimal support from their starting frontcourt. Freshmen Kameron Chatman and Mark Donnal combined for eight points and three rebounds against Oregon and a third starter, point guard Derrick Walton Jr., also had a quiet night with six points on 1-of-3 shooting. Fortunately for coach John Beilein, two bench players stepped up for the Wolverines — freshman Ricky Doyle (career-high 10 points) and veteran guard Spike Albrecht (seven points, three assists).

TIP-INS

1. LeVert is 21-of-25 (84 percent) from the foul line this season while Walton is 23-of-28 (82.1 percent).

2. Villanova F Daniel Ochefu has recorded at least nine rebounds in all four games.

3. Michigan and Villanova have split two previous meetings but have not met since the Wildcats edged the Wolverines in the second round of the 1985 NCAA Tournament en route to winning their only national championship.

PREDICTION: Villanova 68, Michigan 66