Preview: Villanova vs. Notre Dame

Villanova has only faced one ranked team during its 9-0 start, but it will be staring in the mirror at another ranked 9-0 opponent Saturday when it faces No. 22 Notre Dame in an afternoon affair. The former Big East rivals will convene in Newark, N.J., where the top-ranked Wildcats are looking for their 16th straight win, which would match a school record.

Villanova, of course, won six in a row last spring en route to the national championship, plus the nine consecutive wins this year have the Wildcats streaking, yet focused. “We’ve just been taking things day by day,” said leading scorer Josh Hart (17.6 per game). “We are trying to get better every day. And that’s really the advice the upperclassmen have been giving the younger guys." Notre Dame has not faced any ranked opponents this season, although the team has defeated power schools like Colorado, Northwestern and Iowa and is coming off a 15-point win against Fort Wayne. "We handled our business," coach Mike Brey said. "I thought we were poised and knew we weren't going to get beat. We just kind of adjusted and figured it out."

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT VILLANOVA (9-0): The Wildcats' top five scorers all shoot at least 40 percent from 3-point range, led by Kris Jenkins (26 3-pointers) and Hart (18). In Tuesday's 10-point win against La Salle, Jalen Brunson scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting while Hart chipped in 21 points and eight boards. The team committed only six turnovers versus La Salle and will need to take care of the ball again Saturday in order to keep pace with the high-scoring Fighting Irish.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (9-0): The Irish have to be thrilled with the play of junior forward Bonzie Colson (17.1 points, 11.1 rebounds), who has posted six consecutive double-doublers and also is now a 3-point threat. He drained three 3-pointers against Fort Wayne and already has eight 3s this season after draining a total of five in 19 attempts during his freshman and sophomore seasons. V.J. Beachem (16.8 points), Steve Vasturia (16.4) and Matt Farrell (12.4) provide additional support for the 10th-ranked offense in the nation (88.9 points).

TIP-INS

1. Villanova held a 13-6 series edge against Notre Dame when both teams were in the Big East from 1995-2013. The Wildcats hold an 18-16 edge in the all-time series.

2. The Wildcats have outrebounded their opponent in six straight games. Hart, a guard, leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game.

3. Colson has made 44-of-48 free throws, including 16 straight over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 79, Notre Dame 73