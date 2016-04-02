Preview: Villanova vs. Oklahoma

Buddy Hield has turned the NCAA Tournament into a personal highlight reel and the stage gets bigger Saturday when he leads Oklahoma into their first Final Four game in 14 years against Villanova in Houston. The Sooners’ senior scored 37 points in the Elite Eight victory over Oregon last weekend, is averaging 29.3 on 56.7 percent shooting in the tournament and presents a skill set that will dominate the Wildcats’ pregame preparations.

“The way people are guarding Buddy and getting into him, it impacts everything,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told the media. “It helps create opportunities going at the goal and maybe when two guys are on him one guy might roll and we can get a lob. ... So how defenses cover Buddy effects everyone.” While Hield is the unquestioned star of the Final Four, Villanova can come at you in waves with four players averaging double figures in the tournament. Three of them - Ryan Arcidiacono, Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins - scored 13 points apiece in the 64-59 victory over Kansas in the South Region final last Saturday which pushed the Wildcats into the Final Four for the fifth time in school history and the second time under coach Jay Wright, who also led his 2009 team to the national semifinals. These teams met Dec. 7 in Hawaii and the Sooners rolled 78-55 behind 19 points from Isaiah Cousins and 18 from Hield.

TV: 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT VILLANOVA (33-5): Coach Jay Wright knows his team was already manhandled by the Sooners and is well aware of the fact that Houston is not too far from the Oklahoma campus, but he saw his team knock off the favored Jayhawks last week and said he feels he has another positive development on his side. “When we played Oklahoma earlier this season, Jalen (Brunson) was starting for the first time, Kris and Josh were starting for the first time,” Wright told reporters earlier this week. “We were an inexperienced team and it really showed, so I think we are a much more experienced team now.” That trio combined to go 1-of-16 from 3-point range against Oklahoma, but have posted a collective 42.6 percent mark from beyond the arc in the tournament.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (29-7): Guard Jordan Woodard has been the best of the supporting cast for Hield by averaging 16.8 points, while Cousins has struggled of late with a total of 13 points on 5-of-21 shooting over the last two games. Hield hit 8-of-13 3-pointers versus Oregon and has taken at least 10 triples in eight of his last 14 contests. The Wildcats will need to be on their game early as the Sooners have outscored their four tournament opponents by an average of 14.3 points in the first half.

TIP-INS

1. Arcidiacono (16 points per NCAA game) and Wildcats C Daniel Ochefu (12.5) have shot 50 percent or better in all four tournament games.

2. Hield has gone three consecutive games without a steal for the first time in his four-year career.

3. Villanova shot a season-low 31.7 percent in the previous encounter.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 79, Villanova 78