Preview: Villanova at Pennsylvania

No. 5 Villanova has been steamrolling its opponents and takes a break from Big East action to visit Big 5 rival Pennsylvania on Saturday. The Wildcats’ only loss came in overtime against Seton Hall and they have won their ensuing three games by 18, 17 and 13 points heading into their showdown at the Palestra in Philadelphia. “It’s one of the most historic arenas in our country,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. “I don’t think our guys have any idea what that’s going to be like — we’ll have to talk to them about that. It’s going to be a heck of an environment. Penn is playing better. It will be a tough game.”

The Quakers, who have lost 11 straight meetings with the Wildcats, enter this matchup looking to build off their fourth win of the season. It won’t be easy, of course, as Villanova boasts a deep and talented team that ranks in the top 40 nationally in scoring (77.8), assists (16.5) and field-goal percentage (47.6). The Wildcats topped Xavier 88-75 on Wednesday behind Ryan Arcidiacono, who finally is finding his shooting form.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VILLANOVA (16-1): The Wildcats have four double-digit scorers with Daniel Ochefu not far behind at 9.8 points, but Arcidiacono (8.9 points) might be the key to their long-term success. The junior guard shot 4-of-8 from 3-point range against Xavier and is 9-of-15 from long range in his last three games, not to mention a 20-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio during that stretch. Sixth man Josh Hart also has been terrific in his last three outings, shooting 7-of-13 from 3-point range to improve to 42.6 percent on the season.

ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA (4-8): The Quakers have dropped their first two Big 5 games this season, falling to Temple by nine points and La Salle by 17. They are coming off a 67-56 victory against Niagara in which Tony Hicks contributed 18 points and five assists and Greg Louis pitched in 12 points. Hicks (14.9 points) leads the team in scoring but averages 3.8 turnovers for a Penn team that loses the ball 17 times per game.

TIP-INS

1. Darrun Hilliard II, who leads the Wildcats in scoring at 13.3 points, had 19 points as Villanova won last season’s matchup 77-54.

2. Penn freshman F Sam Jones is 17-of-40 (42.5 percent) from 3-point range, while his teammates are a combined 47-of-160 (29.4 percent).

3. Villanova hopes for a repeat performance from Wednesday, when the team had only five turnovers and finished with 24 assists on 28 baskets.

PREDICTION: Villanova 88, Pennsylvania 66