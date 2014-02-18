Preview: Villanova at Providence

Villanova had its six-game winning streak halted in emphatic fashion and will attempt to bounce back from a rare defeat at Providence on Tuesday. The Wildcats were blasted by Creighton 101-80 on Sunday in a showdown for first place in the Big East Conference and dropped five spots in the rankings to No. 11. Villanova’s only setbacks in the last 13 games were against Creighton - its only other loss came against top-ranked Syracuse - but it manhandled Providence on Jan. 5 with a 30-point rout.

Bryce Cotton was a one-man show in last month’s matchup against Villanova, scoring 25 points in the lopsided defeat. Cotton also had 22 points Saturday to lead six players in double figures as the Friars snapped a three-game skid, but coach Ed Cooley is counting on an assist from the home crowd Tuesday. “We’re going to need a sixth man in that game,” Cooley told reporters. “We’re playing a team that can win a national championship and it’s in our building, so we have to take advantage of that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (22-3, 10-2 Big East): Wildcats coach Jay Wright is taking a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately approach to the season, fueled by the fact that his team has surrendered a staggering 197 points in two losses to Creighton. “We’ve got to learn from that, get better and put it behind us,” Wright told reporters after Sunday’s defeat. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to see what we are.” Second-leading scorer JayVaughn Pinkston attempted only six shots Sunday, but the 260-pound forward scored 19 on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in last month’s win over Providence.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (17-9, 7-6): Reserve center Carson Desrosiers leads the Big East in blocks per game (2.6), but he had not been much of a factor offensively until scoring a season-high 12 points versus DePaul. The 7-foot transfer from Wake Forest hit all four of his shots from the floor while pulling down five rebounds to go with a pair of rejections. ”He is a game-changer with his length and his size, and the fact that he’s looking to be a little more aggressive offensively makes us a little more dangerous,“ Cooley said. ”He’s a weapon.”

TIP-INS

1. Villanova lost a pair of three-point decisions to Providence last season but is 10-3 in the last 13 meetings.

2. Cotton has scored at least 20 points 18 times this season.

3. Wildcats guard and leading scorer James Bell is averaging 20.2 points over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 74, Providence 71