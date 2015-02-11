Preview: Villanova at Providence

Providence added scary illness to insult in a loss to Xavier on Saturday but plans to have coach Ed Cooley back on the bench when it hosts No. 6 Villanova on Wednesday. Cooley left Saturday’s game and spent the night in a Cincinnati hospital while dealing with exhaustion and dehydration. The Friars’ coach will need to have plenty of focus in order to guide his team past the Wildcats, who are on top of the Big East and riding a four-game winning streak.

Villanova is about to enter one of its toughest stretches with back-to-back road games against defending Big East tournament champion Providence on Wednesday and No. 18 Butler on Saturday. The Friars sit in third place in the Big East behind the Wildcats and the Bulldogs and are coming off a 1-2 road trip after the 78-69 setback at Xavier. Providence will need to tighten up a defense that has allowed at least 71 points in each of the last four games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (21-2, 8-2 Big East): The Wildcats are limiting opponents to an average of 52.5 points in the last four games and used the effort on that end to overcome 20 turnovers in a 69-53 victory over Georgetown on Saturday. “While we have been excelling defensively, we seem to be slipping on offense and our turnovers were outrageous (against the Hoyas), but we will work on it,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. “We hope at the end of the season we are as good as we can possibly be both offensively and defensively.” Point guard Ryan Arcidiacono had four of those turnovers, giving him 10 in the last three games.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (17-7, 7-4): The Friars had a chance at a winning trip after outlasting Georgetown but fell short after Cooley left the game. “The medical personnel that treated me in Cincinnati did an amazing job,” Cooley said in a statement. “I feel great today and I am looking forward to coaching on Wednesday versus Villanova.” LaDontae Henton, who leads the Big East in scoring average at 20.4 points, was limited to 13.7 points in a three-game stretch before breaking out with 24 points and nine rebounds against Xavier.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Henton was held to five points on 1-of-7 shooting in an 82-79 double overtime loss at home to Villanova last season.

2. Wildcats G Josh Hart is 5-of-8 from 3-point range in the last two games.

3. Friars G Kris Dunn leads the Big East in assists (7.5) and steals (2.6).

PREDICTION: Villanova 75, Providence 71