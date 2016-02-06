Preview: Villanova at Providence

Ben Bentil was the driving force when Providence handed Villanova its only Big East loss last month, but the league’s leading scorer is questionable with an ankle injury for the rematch Saturday in Rhode Island. Bentil, who scored 10 of his 31 points in overtime to help the Friars to an 82-76 win at the Wildcats on Jan. 24, was limited to 14 minutes in Tuesday’s loss at DePaul.

“He’s sore; he’s very, very sore,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told reporters at practice Thursday. “Negative X-rays, so that’s a good sign. We’ll see how he is after all the treatments.” The setback against the Blue Demons left the 11th-ranked Friars three games behind No. 4 Villanova as the teams begin their final month of league action. The Wildcats have recovered quite nicely from their loss to Providence with consecutive wins over St. John’s and Creighton by 15 and 25 points, respectively. Center Daniel Ochefu (concussion) missed both victories and his status for this one remains up in the air.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (19-3, 9-1 Big East): With Ochefu’s absence leaving a void in the middle, the Wildcats stepped up their game from the outside against Creighton, drilling a season-high 16 3-pointers in 29 attempts. Kris Jenkins hit four triples for the second game in a row and finished with 22 points, while freshman Jalen Brunson also hit four for a career high. The barrage from the perimeter left Villanova with a 36.4 percent mark from beyond the arc in conference play, which ranks second in the Big East and gives the squad a sizable advantage in that department against the last-place Friars (30 percent).

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (18-5, 6-4): Once Bentil left Tuesday’s game, fellow star Kris Dunn had a hard time carrying the load, finishing with a 5-of-20 shooting night. The Friars have struggled to support the tandem all season, but they should be encouraged by the 13-point effort from reserve Ryan Fazekas, who had struggled mightily since returning from mononucleosis last month. The lanky freshman was 3-of-20 from long distance in his first seven games following the illness, but hit 3-of-6 in 29 minutes - his longest outing since Dec. 5 - against the Blue Demons.

TIP-INS

1. Wildcats F Darryl Reynolds is averaging 11 rebounds in two starts in place of Ochefu.

2. Dunn, who had 13 points and 14 assists in the previous meeting, needs nine assists to become the fifth player in school history to have 1,000 points and 500 assists in his career.

3. Providence has lost three of its last four home games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, Providence 73