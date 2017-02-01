Preview: Villanova at Providence

It's only been 1 1/2 weeks since Villanova last faced Providence, although in a way, it feels like a lifetime ago. Following two dramatic games with contrasting finishes, the fourth-ranked Wildcats tangle with the Friars again on Wednesday, this time on Providence's home floor.

Villanova topped Providence by 10 points on Jan. 21 and since has lost by two at Marquette and defeated Virginia by the same amount. The victory over the Cavaliers came in thrilling fashion, as the Wildcats erased a 12-point deficit with 10 minutes left before winning on Donte DiVincenzo's tip-in at the buzzer. Josh Hart was held below his scoring average (18.7 points) for the fourth time in five games, although the lone exception in that stretch was a terrific performance against Providence. Since losing to Villanova, the Friars have split two contests while junior guard Kyron Cartwright continues to take his game to the next level.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (20-2, 7-2 Big East): While the Wildcats remain in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, they need to get their two star players on the right track. Hart made a season-low two field goals against Virginia and also shot a season-worst 22.2 percent, although he did knock down multiple 3-pointers for the sixth time in seven games. Kris Jenkins is 2-of-17 over his last two contests with a total of 10 points in that stretch - a stark contrast from his 19 on 7-of-12 shooting against the Friars last month.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (14-9, 4-6): The Friars continue to get improved play out of Cartwright, who has averaged 17 points on 13-of-22 shooting in the last two games and also has recorded 11 assists in that span. Rodney Bullock, who averages a team-high 17.3 points, is coming off one of his worst performances of the campaign as he shot 2-of-7 for eight points and failed to make a 3-pointer for the first time in three weeks. Jalen Lindsey recorded 14 points versus Marquette and has scored 13 or 14 in four straight games while shooting a blistering 22-of-38 from 3-point range over his last seven contests.

TIP-INS

1. Providence is 38-60 all-time against Villanova.

2. Bullock scored 17 points in the first matchup for the Friars, who shot 13-of-26 from 3-point range in the contest.

3. Villanova G Mikal Bridges has scored 15 or more points eight times this season, including each of his last three games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 73, Providence 66