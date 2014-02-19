No. 11 Villanova 82, Providence 79 (2OT): Ryan Arcidiacono capped a season-high 21-point performance with a three-point play with 3.6 seconds left in the second overtime as the visiting Wildcats completed a season sweep of the Friars.

JayVaughn Pinkston added 20 points, including five in the second OT, to lift Villanova (23-3, 11-2 Big East) into a tie with Creighton for first place in the conference. James Bell contributed 17 points and nine rebounds and Daniel Ochefu and Darrun Hilliard scored 11 apiece as Villanova improved to 4-0 in overtime this season.

Bryce Cotton scored a game-high 22 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 24.1 seconds to play in double OT for the Friars (17-10, 7-7), who lost for only the third time in 15 home games. Kadeem Batts added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Tyler Harris contributed 15 points and 12 boards.

The Wildcats, who trailed by as many as nine points in the opening nine minutes before forging a 33-33 tie at halftime, opened a six-point lead on three occasions in the second half and went ahead 63-58 on two free throws by Arcidiacono with 68 seconds left in regulation. Cotton hit a pair of free throws six seconds later before LaDontae Henton sent the game into overtime by burying a 3-pointer - his first points of the game - with 20.1 seconds left.

Hilliard’s 3-pointer with a minute left in the first overtime put the Wildcats on top 72-70, but Cotton tied it with a sensational reverse layup with 36.3 seconds remaining. Back-to-back baskets by Pinkston in the second extra session gave Villanova a 79-76 lead before Cotton tied it, but Arcidiacono drove the left side of the lane for the game-winning basketball and converted the foul shot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arcidiacono registered his season-high point total despite going scoreless for nearly the first 18 1/2 minutes. ... Friars second-leading scorer Henton, who scored in double figures in 15 of the previous 16 games, attempted only three shots before nailing his tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation. ... The teams received a combined two points from their respective benches, with Villanova’s Josh Hart scoring the only basket.