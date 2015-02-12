Villanova holds off Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- It’s safe to say that Daniel Ochefu’s exile is over.

After a brief two-game hiatus from the starting five, the junior forward proved he belongs in the first unit with 19 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench as No. 6 ranked Villanova staved off feisty Providence for a 74-68 win Wednesday night at the Dunkin Donut Center.

“He’s good now,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright. “He’s off double secret probation now.”

Ochefu, who was a perfect 7-for-7 in the contest, started the Wildcats’ previous 22 games before being benched for a minor academic issue before Saturday’s game against Georgetown.

“It’s just a learning experience,” Ochefu said. “My teammates and coaches have been behind me, supporting me. I’ve just got to learn from it and just keep growing up every day.”

The big night on both ends of the floor for the Baltimore, Md., native gave the Wildcats (22-2, 9-2 Big East) their fifth straight win and their ninth in the last 11 contests.

Related Coverage Preview: Villanova at Providence

“I thought Daniel, defensively and rebounding the ball against a very good rebounding team with great size, was huge,” said Wright.

Junior guard Ryan Arcidiacono scored a team-high 20 points and senior guard Darrun Hilliard II had 16 for the Wildcats, who overcame a poor first half to shoot 50 percent on the night (20-for-40).

“Great win for us,” Wright said. “It’s always one of the toughest places to play in the country and one of the toughest teams to play against. It was a real good Providence team and you’ve got to play, you’ve got to be tough in here, play tough-minded in here. They play well here, and they did.”

Providence (17-8, 7-5) lost its second game in a row. The Friars fell for the third time in four games.

“We played an outstanding team. A really, really good fundamental, solid team,” said Friars’ head coach Ed Cooley. “I think they’re as talented and as deep -- I mean, I think Villanova could win a national championship.”

Providence senior forward LaDontae Henton scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half. Friars junior forward Tyler Harris and sophomore guard Kris Dunn each finished with 17 points. Providence was held to 43.1 percent shooting (22-for-51).

“For whatever reason, I didn’t feel us play with enough pop,” Cooley said. “I loved the energy that was in the crowd today -- I thought our energy was big time, I thought our crowd was great. We just played on our heels for about 34 minutes. We didn’t attack the way we wanted to.”

After leading by four midway through the first half, Providence spotted the visitors a three-point lead at the break. Villanova broke the game open with an 11-0 run early in the second, stretching its lead to 14 before the Friars answered with an 8-0 run to trim their deficit to six.

“I remember specifically we were up eight, and then they cut it to three,” Arcidiacono said. “Just before coach (Wright) got to the huddle, all of us captains kind of looked at each other and said we just have to turn this up defensively. That’s what I thought we did.”

The Wildcats stayed the course and didn’t let the lead fall below five before the final buzzer.

Neither squad was able to put much offense together early, with both the Wildcats and Friars missing four of their first six shots from the field.

Providence took its first lead at 7-6 on a put-back dunk, and the Friars stretched their early lead to 19-15 midway through the first half.

Ochefu and Arcidiacono combined to score the final 12 points of the half for Villanova, which built a late 27-21 lead before settling for a 29-26 advantage going into halftime.

Ochefu led all scorers with 10 first-half points. Hilliard scored nine and Arcidiacono chipped in eight points for Villanova, which was limited to 40.9 percent shooting from the field (9 of 22).

Dunn scored eight points in the half for Providence, which shot 52.2 percent from the field (12 of 23).

NOTES: Villanova owns a 55-37 advantage in the all-time series against Providence, but the Friars are 24-18 at home. ... Providence coach Ed Cooley returned to the sideline after he was hospitalized during Saturday’s game at Xavier. He received a short video tribute and an ovation from the Friars’ faithful before tipoff. ... Friars senior F LaDontae Henton was the Big East’s leading scorer and had the 11th highest average in Division I at the start of play, averaging 20.4 points. He scored a career-high 38 against Notre Dame on Nov. 23. ... Before Wednesday, Villanova held Big East opponents to a league-best 62 points per game on 39.9 percent shooting from the field in 10 conference games. ... The Wildcats visit No. 18 Butler on Saturday. The Friars host Seton Hall on Saturday.