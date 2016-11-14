Preview: Villanova at Purdue

In a way, Villanova coach Jay Wright is just glad to have one game out of the way. After winning the national title last April, the third-ranked Wildcats rolled in their opener and will eye a similar effort Monday when they visit No. 15 Purdue.

"I feel personally, playing a game was probably the best thing we could do to get past last season," Wright said after Friday's 88-48 rout of Lafayette. "I really feel a difference now, we're a game in, it's a new season. It's a good feeling for me. I haven't talked to the guys about it yet, but it's probably the best thing we can do." The Wildcats clinched the national championship on Kris Jenkins' 3-pointer at the buzzer but needed no such heroics as they led 49-17 at the half against Lafayette. Purdue, meanwhile, opened its campaign with a 109-65 throttling of McNeese State behind super sophomore Caleb Swanigan. The Boilermakers have an impressive front line led by Swanigan and Isaac Haas - a stark contrast to the Wildcats' talented backcourt.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT VILLANOVA (1-0): Jalen Brunson had 17 points and Jenkins added 16 on Friday to fuel Villanova, while Josh Hart - a preseason All-American - delivered 13 points in the season opener. The Wildcats limited Lafayette to 29.2 percent shooting, including 6-of-32 from the arc, and dominated on the boards, 53-33. Mikal Bridges is hoping for another strong effort off the bench after posting 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals against the Leopards.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-0): The Boilermakers got a huge effort from Swanigan, who notched 23 points, 20 rebounds and six assists on Friday, including a 17-point, 10-rebound effort in the first half. Haas added 22 points, while Vince Edwards had 19 and 11 rebounds for Purdue, which played without three scholarship players. One of those players, Basil Smotherman, was suspended for a summer arrest for marijuana use but will be available for Monday's contest.

TIP-INS

1. Haas, who shot 59.4 percent last season, was 9-of-11 from the field in the opener.

2. Boilermakers G Spike Albrecht, a transfer from Michigan, chipped in seven points, four rebounds and two assists in his Purdue debut.

3. Brunson matched his career high with four 3-pointers - in seven attempts - in Friday's contest.

PREDICTION: Villanova 80, Purdue 77