Preview: Villanova at Seton Hall

With only one loss in the season’s first two months, Villanova is talented, hungry and confident - but certainly not complacent. “We’re supposed to get better,” said coach Jay Wright, whose 10th-ranked Wildcats visit Seton Hall on Wednesday. “If everyone is looking at us as the target, they’re going to get better chasing us. We need to get better every day.” It’s hard for Villanova to improve much over its most recent performance - a 91-61 victory over Providence in which Wright’s team knocked down 14-of-26 attempts from 3-point range.

“Obviously it’s good for us when the shots are falling, but we don’t really pride ourselves on making shots,” junior guard Darrun Hilliard told reporters after making three 3s against the Friars. “It’s all about defense and rebounding. That’s what we come into games thinking about, that’s what we pride ourselves on.” Rebounding will definitely be a key for the Pirates, who have been dominated on the glass in each of their last two games. “What killed us is that we gave them offensive rebounds. You can’t give a good team second shots,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said after his team was outrebounded 38-27, including 11-1 on the offensive glass, in Saturday’s 13-point loss to Creighton.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (13-1, 2-0 Big East): Junior forward JayVaughn Pinkston (team-high 16.1 points) endured a few sub-par performances in December but has bounced back to average 20.5 points on 57.1 percent shooting over his last two games. Pinkston does his damage inside as opposed to freshman guard Josh Hart, who has attempted nearly half of his shots from 3-point range and leads the team with a 45.9 percent clip from behind the arc. James Bell (14.8), the team’s second-leading scorer, will look to bounce back after a bizarre game in which he fouled out in just five minutes.

ABOUT SETON HALL (10-5, 1-1): A huge part of the reason for the Pirates’ rebounding struggles of late is the absence of senior center Eugene Teague, the top rebounder in the Big East (9.4) who is out indefinitely with a head injury. Junior forward Brandon Mobley will continue to see more playing time with Teague unavailable, but he must be more of a factor on the glass after grabbing just three rebounds in 31 minutes against the Bluejays. Sterling Gibbs is the team’s leading scorer at 15.9 points while swingman Brian Oliver has been on fire from 3-point range of late, making 18-of-33 over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. In addition to Teague, the Pirates also faced Creighton - and will take on Villanova - without reserve C Aaron Geramipoor (ankle).

2. Villanova has not played any games this season decided by a final margin of between six and 14 points.

3. Keep an eye on Seton Hall’s energy level, which was a concern for Willard during the loss to Creighton, after which he admitted his team “looked a little spent.”

PREDICTION: Villanova 79, Seton Hall 60