Preview: Villanova at Seton Hall

Seton Hall will continue to lean on Sterling Gibbs when the Pirates host their second straight ranked Big East opponent in No. 5 Villanova on Saturday. Gibbs had 25 points against No. 17 St. John’s and has scored in double figures in 12 of the Pirates’ 13 games this season. “I think he’s playing at the level that I envisioned that he play at all the time,” Pirates coach Kevin Willard told reporters. “He’s not doing anything special, he’s just worked extremely hard and he is getting rewarded by playing very well.”

Villanova, which has matched the program’s best start at 13-0 and is one of six undefeated Division I teams in the nation, also opened Big East play with a win behind a strong defensive effort against Butler. The Wildcats (58.9 points allowed per game) and Pirates (60.8 points) are among the league’s top four defenses. Villanova’s balanced offense, led by guards Darrun Hilliard and Dylan Ennis, is also ranked second in the Big East (77.1 points).

TV: Noon ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (13-0, 1-0 Big East): Ryan Arcidiacono leads the Big East with a 3.5 assist-to-turnover ratio and is averaging 15.5 points in his last two games, joining Hilliard (12.3 points) and Ennis (11.2) for a strong backcourt. JayVaughn Pinkston adds 10.8 points and Daniel Ochefu is shooting 63.3 percent from the floor for 9.5 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds. Josh Hart has been solid off the bench for the Wildcats, who are 4-0 away from home, with 10.8 points and 5.4 boards.

ABOUT SETON HALL (11-2, 1-0): Gibbs leads the Pirates with 16.3 points and 48 assists and has hit 32-of-60 3-pointers. Brandon Mobley adds 10.2 points and Angel Delgado adds 8.9 points on 60.8 percent shooting. The Pirates, who are 7-0 at home, get strong contributions from Jaren Sina (7.8 points) and Khadeen Carrington (7.5 points) off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall has won two of past four meetings and both were one-point decisions.

2. Coach Jay Wright (299-149) is looking for his 300th victory at Villanova.

3. Since the start of 2013-14 season, Villanova is 36-1 when scoring 70 points or more.

PREDICTION: Villanova 68, Seton Hall 60