Preview: Villanova at Seton Hall

Seton Hall, the only Big East team to defeat Villanova in each of the previous two seasons, will get another crack at the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Wednesday. The Pirates have had two weeks to figure out a way to stop Villanova forward Daniel Ochefu, who torched Seton Hall on Jan. 6 in a nine-point home win for the Wildcats.

The earlier win over Seton Hall was the fifth of Villanova’s eight straight victories entering Wednesday’s matchup. The most recent triumph for the Wildcats was a 55-50 decision at Georgetown on Saturday as Josh Hart posted 15 points and 12 rebounds to fuel the team to its 21st straight conference victory. Seton Hall is in the midst of a brutal five-game stretch that features two showdowns with Villanova as well as games against other ranked teams in Providence and Xavier. The Pirates upset Providence 81-72 on Saturday behind 22 points from Khadeen Carrington and a dominant 50-36 advantage on the glass.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VILLANOVA (16-2, 6-0 Big East): Hart (15.5 points) is enjoying a strong junior season, although he is slumping from 3-point range with 10 straight misses over his last three games. Hart has three double-doubles in his last four contests and has four on the season, while he has scored in double-figures every game. Ochefu (10.1 points, 8.4 rebounds) dominated the Pirates with 20 points and 18 boards on Jan. 6 to set season highs in both categories.

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-4, 3-2): Isaiah Whitehead (15.1 points) is the team’s top scorer, although he shoots only 36 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from the arc with multiple turnovers in 15 of his 17 games. Carrington chips in 14.5 points and set season highs for free-throw makes (12) and attempts (12) in the upset of the Friars. Desi Rodriguez (11.6) is the other double-digit scorer for the Pirates, while Angel Delgado is a force inside with averages of 9.2 points and 9.6 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall G Derrick Gordon is coming off a career-high 15-point effort against Providence, giving him 29 points over the last two games.

2. Villanova has six players with double-digit 3-pointers on the season and four with at least 20 3s, led by Kris Jenkins (34) and Ryan Arcidiacono (31).

3. After a solid stretch from mid-December into early January, Villanova G Jalen Brunson has managed only two points in three of his last four games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 66, Seton Hall 62