No. 2 Villanova appears to be on course for a No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament, where the Wildcats clashed with Seton Hall in the title game a year ago. The Pirates won that matchup, but the Wildcats have won 31 of 33 games since - including the 2016 national championship - and they can continue that run Saturday at Seton Hall.

The Wildcats trounced the Pirates in the first matchup this season, 76-46, in mid-January as Kris Jenkins led five double-digit scorers with 16 points. Jenkins notched 13 points against DePaul in Villanova's last game, but he continued to struggle with his jumper, shooting 33.3 percent or worse from 3-point range for the sixth time in seven games. He hopes to get back on track against a Seton Hall squad that has won three of four and needs a win Saturday to have any chance at an at-large bid to the Big Dance. The Pirates knocked off Creighton on Wednesday behind Khadeen Carrington's career-high 41 points.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT VILLANOVA (25-2, 12-2 Big East): The Wildcats have given up 64 points or less five times during their current six-game winning streak and rank 16th in the nation in scoring defense (62.7) entering Thursday's action. Jalen Brunson registered 18 points versus DePaul and has scored at least 10 points in eight of the last nine games while bumping his shooting percentage up to 52.8 percent. Backcourt mate Josh Hart also shoots over 50 percent, as does reserve guard Mikal Bridges, who enters having scored double-digit points in a season-high four straight games.

ABOUT SETON HALL (16-9, 6-7): The Pirates got great production from Desi Rodriguez (18 points) and Angel Delgado (17 points, 17 rebounds) against Creighton, but Carrington was the star with 10 of his 41 points in the final minute. Carrington, who also registered seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, is looking to improve upon his first effort against Villanova this season, when he totaled six points on 1-of-8 shooting. Delgado (13.2 rebounds) leads the nation in that category and enters Saturday with a streak of seven consecutive double-doubles while posting double-digit rebounds in 18 of his last 19 outings.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall shot 29.1 percent in the first meeting and committed 16 turnovers.

2. Hart has shot over 50 percent from the field 13 times this season, but none in the last six games.

3. In his last four games, Brunson has 17 assists and five turnovers.

PREDICTION: Villanova 73, Seton Hall 69