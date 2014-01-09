Sharp-shooting Villanova gets by Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Villanova Wildcats continued their torrid shooting, making at least 50 percent of its shots for the third game in a row in turning back the Seton Hall Pirates 83-67 on Wednesday at the Prudential Center.

No. 8 Villanova (14-1, 3-0 in the Big East) shot 52 percent from the floor (26 of 50) and received 19 points from junior guard Darrun Hilliard, 17 points from forward Jay Vaughn Pinkston, 14 points from sophomore guard Ryan Arcidiacono and 11 points from freshman guard Josh Hart.

The Wildcats recently shot 50 percent and 59 percent in conference wins over Butler and Providence, respectively.

“We’re doing a good job of sharing the ball,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright of his team’s shooting streak. “And our shot selection has been good.”

Arcidiacono emerged from a scoring slump to drop in double figures for the first time in his last six games.

“He (Arcidiacono) is kind of finding that balance of running the team and having a lot of good scorers around him,” said Wright. “Last year he had to score a lot more. This year he doesn’t have to, but we want him to.”

Forward Brian Oliver led Seton Hall with 20 points.

Seton Hall (10-6, 1-2) was without its top rebounder, center Eugene Teague, and its best all-around player, swingman Fuquan Edwin. Both were sidelined with injuries as was 6-foot-11 center Aaron Geramipoor.

That left 6-9 forward Patrick Auda to contend with Villanova’s front line of 6-11 Daniel Ochefu, 6-7 Pinkston and 6-6 James Bell. Auda managed 13 points and six rebounds, but the Pirates were victimized by the outside shooting of Arcidiacono and Hilliard.

Arcidiacono buried three of his eight 3-point attempts and Hilliard was 4-of-5 from long range. Villanova was 12 of 23 from 3-point range, taking advantage of the absence of Edwin, the Pirates best perimeter defender, and Teague, their best low-post guy.

Six different Wildcats recorded 3-pointers.

“They were undermanned we all know it,” said Wright. “You can lose a game that way. We’ve lost games that way. We weren’t pretty. We just found a way to win.”

Normally a reserve for the Pirates, Auda played over 30 minutes for the third straight game. He’s been hobbled by an early-season sprained foot.

”He (Auda) is not built to play inside the whole time,“ said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard. ”He did a good job. I thought he did the best he could do for playing the minutes with as much time as he has missed.

“To be honest, it really hurts not having Eugene (Teague) and Aaron (Geramipoor). We had to protect Patrick and Brandon (Mobley) because they got into foul trouble. If we had Eugene and Aaron we probably would have played more single coverage.”

Seton Hall moved to within eight points at 55-47 midway through the second half, but the Wildcats went on a 14-7 run to grab a 69-54 lead with 6:18 left to play. Hilliard and Hart recorded 3-pointers in the run.

Villanova used the long ball to build a 38-32 halftime lead. Arcidiacono, one of the better catch-and-shoot players in the Big East, was 3-of-6 from 3-point range before the break. He led the Wildcats with 12 first-half points.

Guard Stephane Manga provided the undermanned Pirates with some much-needed energy in the first half, scoring nine points off the bench.

Villanova’s biggest lead in the half was 22-12 with 11:15 to go.

NOTES: Villanova leads the series between the two original Big East schools, 64-37. ... Seton Hall C Gene Teague, sidelined due to post-concussion symptoms, leads the Big East Conference in rebounding (9.4 per game) and is second in field-goal percentage (.620). ... Villanova G Josh Hart was selected the Big East Rookie of the Week. He was 5-for-8 from 3-point range in the Wildcats’ wins over Providence and Butler. ... Seton Hall F/G Fuquan Edwin, who sat out due to ankle and knee injuries, is four steals away from the school record of 260, set by Dan Callandrillo from 1977-82.