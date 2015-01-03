Seton Hall stuns No. 6 Villanova in OT

NEWARK, N.J. -- Seton Hall knocked off its second consecutive ranked opponent at home as the Pirates upset previously undefeated and No. 6 Villanova 66-61 in overtime at the Prudential Center on Saturday.

Villanova (13-1) was trying to set the a program record for consecutive wins to start a season, but Seton Hall had other ideas after a 59-50 defeat of No. 15 St. John’s on New Years’ Eve.

“Fun to be a part of it -- great atmosphere and outstanding players,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said after the loss. “Seton Hall, they just got us in the end. They made the play at the end and we didn‘t. I know it’s cliche but that’s the bottom line.”

The teams traded the lead in the final two minutes of overtime when Villanova sophomore guard Josh Hart hit a free throw, but a driving layup by Seton Hall freshman forward Khadeen Carrington gave the Pirates a 62-61 advantage with under a minute to go.

“I thought Carrington was amazing tonight,” said Wright, who was denied his 300th win with the Wildcats. “Just made big play after big play. He’s probably as important to them as (Darrun) Hilliard is to us.”

Seton Hall junior guard Sterling Gibbs missed a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired, but the Pirates retained possession on a rebound by sophomore guard Jaren Sina.

Carrington was fouled on the ensuing play and knocked down two free throws to give Seton Hall a 64-61 lead.

Wright called timeout to draw up one final play, which did not go as Wright planned as the Wildcats turned the ball over. Sina added two free throws for Seton Hall.

Villanova big man Daniel Ochefu put together a monster performance with career-highs of 19 points and 24 rebounds, but the Wildcats shot only 31.0 percent (18 of 58) from the field and 57.1 percent from the line (20 of 35).

“Kid Ochefu was unbelievable -- I’d like to have him,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. “That kid is a beast. He’s developed a left-hand hook. If he’s on the right block he drop steps, if you double him he’s become a very good passer.”

Gibbs led Seton Hall with 20 points, while Carrington added 17 off the bench and senior forward Brandon Mobley had 10 before fouling out.

“The fact that we were able to prove ourselves and beat two top-15 teams in the country, I think it shows a lot about us,” Gibbs said. “We really stuck together. We’re a young team, but at the same time we’re really talented and really tough.”

Feeding off the energy from a raucous home crowd, Seton Hall scored the first six points of the game and held Villanova without a made field goal to build a 17-3 lead with 13:50 remaining in the first half.

While shooting was the issue for Villanova, Seton Hall struggled equally with foul trouble as the Wildcats found itself in the bonus with more than 11 minutes to go in the half.

”I thought the whistle was good,“ Willard said. ”I watched the calls and I thought there might have been one that I disagreed with.

“We were fouling, we were out of position. We were playing hard and they were playing hard ... and we put them to the line a lot.”

Seton Hall would finish the first half with seven of its players having committed multiple fouls as Villanova closed to within 31-27 at the half.

The score was 56-56 with 1:00 left in regulation when Gibbs’ layup gave the Pirates the lead.

Villanova sophomore Kris Jenkins got to the line on the other end, tying things up with two free throws.

Consecutive made free throws were an uncommon occurrence for Villanova as the Wildcats shot 20 of 35 from the charity stripe.

“Free-throw shooting you really can’t control,” Wright said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well from the foul line but we tried to play a way that we can overcome that. We never count on that as something we’re going to hang our hat on.”

Gibbs and then Villanova senior guard Darrun Hilliard were each unable to connect on potential game-winning shots in the final 10 seconds, sending the game to overtime.

”I wasn’t even thinking about the record but as far as the record, it was an honor just to be in the same category as that 1938 team and to tie that record,“ Hilliard said. ”Unfortunately we didn’t beat it, but some team will in the near future.

“We’re not going to dwell on this, we’re not going to let it affect us a day from now, a week from now.”

NOTES: Seton Hall knocked off Villanova in the Big East quarterfinals last year 64-63 on a buzzer-beating shot by current junior G Sterling Gibbs. ... Seton Hall’s next game will be on Wednesday, when the Pirates take on Xavier in Cincinnati. ... Villanova’s next game is at St. John’s on Tuesday.