No. 4 Villanova stays perfect in Big East -- barely

NEWARK, N.J. -- No. 4 Villanova extended its string of consecutive Big East wins to 22 with a 72-71 decision over Seton Hall on Wednesday at the Prudential Center.

The Wildcats (17-2, 7-0 Big East) haven’t lost a conference game since a setback to Georgetown on Jan. 19, 2015.

A layup by senior guard Ryan Arcidiacono put the Wildcats ahead 71-69 with 32 seconds left in the game. Seton Hall missed five shots with the score knotted at 69-69.

Villanova junior guard Josh Hart recorded his fifth double-double in his past nine games, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Forward Kris Jenkins added 12 points, and Arcidiacono and forward Mikal Bridges netted 10 points apiece.

Guard Isaiah Whitehead topped Seton Hall (13-5, 3-3) with 21 points, and guard Khadeen Carrington added 17 points.

Villanova forward Daniel Ochefu, who scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the first meeting of the two schools in January, wasn’t a factor in the rematch until late in the game.

With the Wildcats clinging to a 71-69 lead, he blocked Seton Hall guard Derrick Gordon’s layup with 23 seconds to play. Plagued by foul trouble, Ochefu scored just six points and grabbed only three rebounds in 17 minutes.

Ochefu’s replacement, Darryl Reynolds, grabbed eight rebounds and helped clog the lane.

”You find ways to win, and that gives you confidence,“ Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ”Reynolds gave us great minutes tonight. In the past when Daniel was out, we wouldn’t have won this game.

“I thought we did a great job at the end. We didn’t want Whitehead to get the last shot.”

The Pirates went without a field goal in the final 2:28 of the game. Whitehead, who shot 6-for-18, missed a jumper with 12 seconds left that would have tied it at 71-71.

”I thought defensively we didn’t switch on Arcidiacono towards the end,“ Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. ”We have to focus on how to get stops at the end of the game.

“We will learn from the things we didn’t do well, especially towards the end of the game.”

A 3-pointer from Whitehead with 2:28 to play gave the Pirates their first lead, 69-67, since early in the first half. However, Ochefu tied it on Villanova’s next possession with a layup.

The Pirates got as close as 65-63 with 5:04 to play before two free throws from guard Phil Booth advanced Villanova’s lead to 67-63 with 4:45 to go.

Villanova opened the second half on a 10-2 run with Brunson nailing two 3-pointers for a 45-37 cushion.

A layup from Bridges gave Villanova its largest lead of the half, 27-17,. His dunk off an inbounds pass with 35 seconds left gave the Wildcats a 35-33 halftime advantage.

The Wildcats, ranked sixth in the Big East in 3-point percentage, found their long-distance groove in the first half, connecting on eight of 14 shots from 3-point range. Jenkins and Hart scored eight points apiece in the half.

Guard Desi Rodriguez paced the Pirates with 13 first-half points, but he added just one more point after halftime.

The Wildcats blocked six shots in the first half, seven in the game.

NOTES: There were 42 combined fouls, 31 in the second half. “It was a terrible flow of the game,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “It’s a physical game, and when it’s a physical game, (the referees) have to call them, and that’s what you get. It was ugly.” ... Seton Hall G Isaiah Whitehead and Villanova G Ryan Arcidiacono were named to the Big East honor roll. ... Seton Hall is the only team to defeat Villanova in each of the past two seasons. The Pirates claimed a 66-61 overtime win last year at the Prudential Center and knocked off the Wildcats 64-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament in March 2014. ... With Villanova ranked No. 4 and Xavier at No. 5, the Big East has two teams in the AP top five for the first time in its current 10-team alignment. Seton Hall travels on Saturday to face No. 5 Xavier, its third ranked opponent in three games. The Pirates knocked off Providence on Jan. 16 before losing to Villanova.