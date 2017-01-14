Preview: Villanova at St. John's

Villanova is officially back on track, which likely will be bad news for St. John's when the Big East schools clash on Saturday. The visiting Wildcats dropped to No. 3 in the polls after a loss at Butler but have rebounded with solid home victories against Marquette and Xavier.

Senior standouts Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart notched 20 points apiece in the win over Xavier. Villanova limited the Musketeers to 29.3 percent shooting - 6-of-32 from long range - in winning for the 22nd time in 23 games. "If you focus on defense and rebounds," Jenkins told reporters, "most of the time you'll win." The Red Storm's three-game winning streak against Syracuse, Butler and DePaul is a distant memory at this point following recent losses by 13, 15 and 28 points.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (16-1, 4-1 Big East): Hart (19.8 points) leads the Wildcats in scoring, but they are far from a one-man show with Jenkins (14.2) offering another solid season and Jalen Brunson (14.4) emerging as a sophomore. Brunson has reached double-figure scoring in seven straight games and has shot at least 50 percent in each of those contests. Jenkins was 4-of-8 from the arc against Xavier and has made at least three 3s in five consecutive games.

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (8-10, 2-3): In Monday's 83-55 loss to Georgetown, St. John's made just five field goals in the second half and totaled only 18 points after intermission. Basically everyone struggled for the Red Storm, although Shamorie Ponds did record 12 points to continue his string of scoring 10-plus points in every game since the season opener. Marcus LoVett added 10 points and also has scored in double figures in all but one game he has played this season.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova F Darryl Reynolds is shooting 76.5 percent on the season and 16-of-18 over the last seven games.

2. Brunson matched a career high with six assists versus Xavier and also committed zero turnovers for the first time in more than a month.

3. St. John's has allowed at least 73 points in seven of its last eight games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 93, St. John's 84