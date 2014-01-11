Villanova slips by St. John’s

NEW YORK -- The 1,600th win in Villanova school history will not be remembered as its prettiest, but it was one of its most resilient.

No. 8 Villanova (15-1, 4-0 Big East) overcame poor shooting and foul trouble to knock off St. John’s 74-67 Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats were called for 21 fouls and their string of three straight games where they shot 50 percent or better came to an end. Coach Jay Wright’s team shot 35 percent on Saturday.

The game was tied nine times in the second half and there were 15 lead changes. Villanova finally opened up some distance with an 8-0 run that overcame a 56-55 St. John’s lead and put the Wildcats ahead 63-56 with 5:00 to play. Forward Kris Jenkins and guard Darrun Hilliard each buried 3-pointers in the bust.

Villanova outscored St. John’s 19-11 over the last 7:44 of the game.

Forward Jay Vaughn Pinkston led Villanova with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Ryan Arcidiacono added 13 points.

Guard D‘Angelo Harrison led St. John’s (9-6, 0-3) with 22 points.

Villanova’s long-range game was off against a pesky Red Storm defense. A 35 percent 3-point shooting team, the Wildcats made just five of their 16 shots from beyond the arc.

“(St. John‘s) did a great job of taking away our 3’s and said if you want to keep shooting them, you’re going to shoot really tough ones,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “In the second half we said we can’t be tied to this philosophy of just shooting 3’s so we started going inside and driving the ball.”

The philosophy worked as Villanova pounded the ball inside in the second half, accumulating 18 points in the paint. Pinkston scored eight points in the second half, including one sequence where he grabbed two offensive rebounds before his tip-in gave Villanova a comfortable 67-59 cushion with 1:53 to play.

Pinkston’s only assist of the game turned out to be a big one. He found Hilliard open for a 3-pointer that, at the time, gave the Wildcats their largest lead at 63-56 with 5:08 to play.

”I‘m really proud of Jay (Pinkston),“ Wright said. ”We put a lot of pressure on him to be a decision maker and not just a scorer. That play when he kicked it out to Darrun (Hilliard) for the 3 was a huge play in the game.

“That’s tough to do when you have people double-teaming you and faking at you.”

A total of 44 fouls were called in the physical battle between two original members of the Big East.

“It was a great Big East game with great defense and players making plays,” Wright said.

Neither team could get into any kind of rhythm in the start-and-stop first half. Both teams combined for 23 fouls and 15 turnovers in the half.

St. John’s guard Jamal Branch snapped the eighth tie of the first half with a short jumper with three seconds left, sending the Red Storm into the intermission with a 33-31 lead.

Villanova struggled in the first half, shooting just 26 percent from the floor, but were bailed out at the free-throw line. The Wildcats sank 15 of 19 from the line. The Wildcats, who lead the Big East Conference in scoring, was held to just seven field goals.

Red Storm coach Steve Lavin used a deep, 10-man rotation, with nine players accumulating points in the half led by eight from Harrison.

St. John’s opened its conference schedule with losses to Xavier, Georgetown and Villanova.

“We definitely have played as tough a schedule as anyone in the Big East,” Lavin said. “But you really have to focus on is improving as a team. Nothing is going to be given to you in this league. You need to go out and earn every win.”

NOTES: Villanova has taken 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two schools. ... St. John’s leads the nation in blocked shots with a 9.3 average per game. Red Storm C Chris Obekpa is second in the country in blocked shots, averaging 4.38. ... Villanova has not allowed an opponent to convert 50 percent of their field-goal attempts since Nov. 16, 2012, a stretch of 46 consecutive games.