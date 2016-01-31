No. 6 Villanova hands St John’s 12th straight loss

NEW YORK -- No. 6 Villanova overcame the absence of its top rebounder, forward Daniel Ochefu, and one of its worst shooting performances of the season in knocking off St. John’s 68-53 Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats (18-3, 8-1 Big East) shot 35.6 percent, far below their conference-leading 47.6 percent shooting coming into the game. They were able to consistently get to the line, however, where they made 19 of 25 shots.

St. John’s (7-15, 0-9) has lost a school-record 12 straight games in former Red Storm star Chris Mullin’s first season as its head coach. He inherited a team without its top six scorers from last season’s 21-win NCAA tournament squad.

“I understand the process of building and being successful,” said Mullin. “It’s not supposed to be easy. It’s not a short-term fix. I’ve been through this process before, on and off the court, and I‘m trying to help these guys get through it.”

Guard Josh Hart recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds and forward Kris Jenkins turned in his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Villanova, while guard Mikal Bridges added 13 points.

Ochefu is undergoing the university’s concussion protocol after experiencing a headache after getting hit in the back of the head during practice on Friday. Ochefu is fourth in the Big East in field goal percentage (56.1) and rebounding (8.9).

Ochefu was replaced in the starting lineup by 6-foot-8 forward Darryl Reynolds, who scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds. Even without the 6-foot-11 Ochefu, the Wildcats managed to out-rebound St. John’s 48-35.

”This was a valuable game for us because it got Darryl Reynolds meaningful minutes,“ said Villanova coach Jay Wright. ”There’s nothing more valuable than starting and knowing you’re the only big guy and can’t get into foul trouble.

“He (Reynolds) picked up a foul early and he was able to play and commit only one more foul and still be effective. It also got Mikal (Bridges) and Phil (Booth) some really meaningful minutes.”

Forward Durand Johnson topped St. John’s with 13 points.

St. John‘s, the worst shooting team in the conference, shot 32.8 percent and was just 7-of-12 from the line.

“Missing shots is a part of the game,” said Mullin. “Our guys are young and they will learn when to shoot and when to pass the ball.”

Villanova found its shooting groove in the second half, going 14-of-28 after a dismal first half. The Red Storm trailed by double-digits for most of the second half.

An 8-0 run boosted the Wildcats’ lead to 50-34 with 11:45 to play. Bridges and guard Phil Booth fueled the run by each sinking 3-pointers.

Ryan Arcidiacono’s first points of the afternoon, a 3-pointer, provided the Wildcats with a 40-32 lead, their largest lead of the game to that point. The senior guard entered the game with a 14.4 scoring average in the Big East, but scored only five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

The Wildcats led 28-27 at the half despite hitting only 7 of 30 (23.3 percent) shots and turning the ball over 11 times. They were, however, sharp from the line, going 12-for-15 compared to only 2-of-4 for St. John‘s.

“I really want us to keep taking shots,” admitted Wright, “I really do. We believe that if you have really good shooters you’re going to have some nights where the shots don’t go in.”

A 12-0 run by the Red Storm gave them a 21-15 cushion with 5:12 to go in the half. The Wildcats went seven minutes without a field goal during that time, missing nine shots before two 3-pointers from Jenkins and a dunk from Bridges helped Villanova to a 25-21 lead with 3:07 to play in the half.

Villanova compensated for its poor shooting from the floor by converting 9 of 10 from the line for a 15-9 lead with 9:57 left in the first half.

The Wildcats missed their first five shots of the game, committing three turnovers and four fouls before a layup from guard Jalen Brunson ended the 6:34 drought. That gave the Wildcats a 7-6 edge.

NOTES: The Wildcats have won six straight at Madison Square Garden. ... St., John’s leads the series, 60-52. ... Red Storm freshman C Yankuma Siba missed his sixth straight game with a broken hand. ... Before the loss to Villanova, three of the Red Storm’s previous four losses were by 19 points or more, including Wednesday’s 79-60 defeat at Seton Hall in which they shot 29.2 percent, their worst performance since January 2012. ... Villanova is the highest ranked opponent St. John’s has faced at Madison Square Garden since it faced No. 2 Syracuse on Dec. 15, 2013. ... New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was courtside.