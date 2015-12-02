No. 8 Villanova 86, Saint Joseph’s 72

Behind a strong shooting display and 18 points apiece from forward Kris Jenkins and guard Josh Hart, No. 8 Villanova defeated Philadelphia rival Saint Joseph’s 86-72 in the 73rd installment of the “Holy War.”

The Wildcats (7-0) shot 50 percent from the floor and went 11-for-31 from beyond the 3-point arc. Jenkins, who scored 12 points in the first half, and Hart were two of four Villanova players in double figures. They were joined by guard Ryan Arcidiacono (17 points) and freshman guard Mikal Bridges, who chipped in 11 off the bench.

Saint Joseph’s shot 45.3 percent to put up the 72 points -- the most allowed by Jay Wright’s team this season. Junior wing DeAndre Bembry led the Hawks (4-2) with 17 points and they had five players score at least 11 including forward Isaiah Miles, who had 14 points and five rebounds.

The Wildcats led by as many as 15 in the first half and grew their 10-point halftime advantage back to 15 early in the second half. However, Saint Joseph’s made things interesting and went on a 12-2 run to pull within five points near the 14-minute mark.