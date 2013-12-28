Preview: Villanova at Syracuse

While it is no longer a Big East showdown, there will be no shortage of hype when No. 2 Syracuse hosts No. 11 Villanova on Saturday. The Orange and Wildcats own identical 11-0 records, have combined for 15 double-digit wins and have each won an early-season tournament - Syracuse capturing the Maui Invitational and Villanova winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title. The teams split two matchups last season in the Orange’s final campaign in the Big East before switching to the ACC this season.

“It’s funny we’re playing this game now,” said Wildcats coach Jay Wright. “It feels like we’re playing an early season conference game. You know it’s not the same, but everything’s so familiar.” This is the first game for Villanova since Dec. 21 while the Orange have not taken the court since Dec. 20. “It’s always good to get a day or two off, especially to rejuvenate your body and get 100 percent healthy,” said Syracuse’s leading scorer, C.J. Fair. “You can use it that way, but you always want to play games. We have to make sure we’re ready to play Villanova.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT VILLANOVA (11-0): Defense continues to be the key for the Wildcats, who have held their last four opponents to 60.3 points on 37.9 percent shooting, including just 25.4 percent from beyond the arc. Villanova is not a great 3-point shooting team, although freshman guard Josh Hart made 3-of-4 en route to 19 points in a win over Rider in the Wildcats’ most recent game. Hart is fourth on the team in both scoring (9.5) and rebounding (five per game), with JayVaughn Pinkston (16.5 points) and James Bell (6.5 rebounds) leading Villanova in those categories.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (11-0): The Orange are 11-0 for the fourth time in the last five years despite not ranking particularly high nationally in points (99th), rebounds (196th), assists (112th) or field-goal percentage (76th) entering Thursday’s action. Fair (17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds) has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in five straight games, although he has struggled from the line (4-of-11) over his last three contests. Freshman point guard Tyler Ennis has 59 assists and only 13 turnovers this season, including a sparkling 35 assists with only five turnovers over his last five contests.

TIP-INS

1. Hart (55.9 percent) is one of three Villanova regulars shooting at least 50 percent from the field, joining Pinkston (51.9) and G Darrun Hilliard (52).

2. Syracuse G Trevor Cooney has made exactly five 3-pointers in five of his last seven games.

3. Ennis has not committed more than two turnovers in any game this season.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 81, Villanova 71