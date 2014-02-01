Preview: Villanova at Temple

Villanova looks to complete a season sweep of its Big 5 rivals when the ninth-ranked Wildcats visit Temple on Saturday. Villanova has defeated three of its Philadelphia opponents so far, knocking off Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph’s and La Salle in consecutive games back in December. Those three wins came by an average of nearly 25 points and the talented Wildcats could be in line for another comfortable victory against an Owls team that already has lost three more games than it did all of last season.

The Owls snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over Rutgers on Wednesday while the Wildcats have won the first two games of their three-game road trip against Marquette and Georgetown. With a victory against Villanova, Temple would earn a share of the city title with the Wildcats, who have the utmost respect for their Philly rival. “I have always looked at these games like Big East games,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright. “It seems like another road game in a tough environment.”

ABOUT VILLANOVA (18-2): Since losing to Creighton by 28 points, Villanova has snuck past the Golden Eagles in overtime before holding off the Hoyas on Monday. “We haven’t been pretty in either one of them,” Wright said. “But we found a way.” The Wildcats are one of the nation’s most balanced teams, with four players averaging between 10.2 and 15.1 points, five players chipping in between 4.0 and 5.9 rebounds and eight players averaging at least one assist.

ABOUT TEMPLE (6-13): Owls coach Fran Dunphy recently chatted about the importance of unselfish play with point guard Will Cummings, who responded with 21 points and eight assists against Rutgers. “We need him to be that kind of playmaker,” Dunphy said after Temple notched its first win since Dec. 21. “There’s opportunities to score and take it all the way to the rim, but there’s also opportunities to drive and kick for some open jumpers for his teammates.” One of Cummings’ top options on the kick-outs is swingman Dalton Pepper (18 points per game), who has made nearly half of the Owls’ 3-pointers this season.

TIP-INS

1. Wildcats G James Bell (15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists) and F JayVaughn Pinkston (15 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists) have nearly identical stats across the board.

2. Temple F Anthony Lee has committed at least four fouls in nine of his last 12 games.

3. Villanova F-C Daniel Ochefu has made 18-of-21 shots over his last five outings.

PREDICTION: Villanova 80, Temple 61