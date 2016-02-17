Preview: Villanova at Temple

So far, so good for Villanova in its stint as the nation’s No. 1 ranked team. With a pair of double-digit victories since moving to the top of the Coaches’ Poll for the first time ever, the Wildcats hope to maintain their momentum Wednesday when they visit Temple in a Big 5 contest.

The Philadelphia city rivals have met 89 times with a tight 46-43 edge for Villanova. The Wildcats won last season’s meeting but are just 3-4 all-time at the Liacouras Center, where the Owls have proven to be a tough foe. Temple has won its last six home games, including a convincing win against previously-undefeated SMU last month and a 12-point triumph over USF in its most recent contest. Villanova is coming off a 10-point victory against St. John’s behind a career-best effort from senior big man Daniel Ochefu.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VILLANOVA (22-3): Villanova coach Jay Wright was thrilled with the performance from Ochefu (11-of-14 for 25 points, nine rebounds) against St. John‘s, but knows that his guards will need to step up in a tough environment on Wednesday. “When we had the offer from ESPN to schedule this and play it this late in the year, we really thought that on the road, at Temple, in February, that it isn’t going to get any tougher than that,” Wright told reporters. “We’ll see where we are as a team. I just think it’s a great test. We look at it like you can’t play a tougher opponent anywhere in the country.” Leading scorer Josh Hart (15.2 points) was limited to seven points on 1-of-6 shooting versus the Red Storm, while Jalen Brunson committed a season-high seven turnovers in 25 minutes.

ABOUT TEMPLE (16-8): Like Villanova, Temple has won five straight games and enters Wednesday’s contest with a variety of offensive options. Jaylen Bond (18 points, 14 rebounds) and Obi Enechionyia (18 points) both had strong games against USF, while top scorer Quenton DeCosey was among three other teammates who scored at least 10 points in that contest. Devin Coleman chipped in 10 points and could be a key against Villanova as he was against SMU, a team that he torched for a career-high 23 points on 8-of-8 shooting (7-of-7 from 3-point range).

TIP-INS

1. Hart had scored in double figures every game this season prior to the St. John’s contest.

2. Villanova G Ryan Arcidiacono has made 16 straight foul shots over his last four games.

3. Brunson, a freshman guard, is the son of former Temple star guard Rick Brunson.

PREDICTION: Villanova 67, Temple 62