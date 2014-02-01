Villanova tops Temple, wins Big 5 outright

For the 11th time in Big 5 history, the Villanova Wildcats can call themselves the outright Big 5 champions.

With a 90-74 win over the Temple Owls, the Wildcats finished 4-0 within the city of Philadelphia and took home their third Big 5 championship in the last six years.

“We take pride in it, we take great pride in being a part of this,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said of the Big 5. “I wish we put up banners and stuff for it and when we don’t win it, we have great respect for the team that does because you have to be a really good team to win it. If you win it outright, you have to be really good.”

Guard James Bell was the leading scorer for the Wildcats (19-2). The senior scored a team-high 19 points, 13 of which came in the second half, while shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 5-of-10 from three-point range.

Temple forward Anthony Lee led the charge for the Owls. The redshirt-junior posted a double-double, his ninth of the year, with 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with six minutes left in the game. Guard Will Cummings scored a game-high 24 points while adding four assists and five rebounds.

Trailing by double-digits more than halfway through the first half, Temple (6-14) put together a 12-0 run to tie the game and had multiple attempts to take their first lead of the game. During the stretch, Cummings scored five points and added an assist as the Owls chipped away at the Villanova lead.

Despite shooting just 27.8 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from three-point range, Temple only trailed by five points heading into the half after guard Ryan Arcidiacono’s 3-pointer found the basket before the buzzer.

That poor shooting, coupled with an equally poor defensive showing early in the second half, led to seven straight Villanova points that helped the Wildcats regain their double-digit lead. Using a new look on defense in the second half, the Wildcats were able to frustrate the Owls and force low percentage shots.

“They made switches on defense,” Cummings said. “They took us out of a lot of our sets and were being aggressive on the defensive end. It gave them the stops that we should have got on them.”

Temple continued to fight and bring the Wildcat lead down to eight points, but Villanova responded with 14 straight points to take their largest lead of the game with a 22 point advantage that. Villanova forward Jayvaughn Pinkston had five points during the run.

“They defended well, we struggled a little bit to score in that second half,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy said. “We weren’t very good in the second half, I think a lot of that was because their defense was so good. On our defense, obviously it’s not a strong suit of ours but I thought there were a couple of threes that they made that were guarded.”

That lead would never drop below 14 points, as the Wildcats were able to cruise to their 19th victory of the season and the Big 5 championship.

Villanova was able to convert beyond the three-point line with ease, shooting 41.4 percent from deep. That mark, which was a combination of hitting tough shots and finding the open man, was the third-best shooting performance from three-point range for the Wildcats.

“They made shots,” Lee said. “They made a lot of shots right at the beginning of the second half. Hilliard got to the line the first play of the second half and after that, they just started rolling.”

NOTES: Hall of Famers and former Temple head coaches Harry Litwack and John Chaney were honored on Saturday with statues in the lobby of the Liacouras Center. In 46 combined seasons, the two won 889 games and went to seven Elite Eights, the most recent coming in 2001. ... In each of the four victories in the Big 5 this season, Villanova has defeated each of their opponents by double-digits. The overall advantage in those games is 90 points in favor of the Wildcats... With the win, Villanova took a 45-43 series advantage over the Owls and cut a two-game winning streak for Temple.