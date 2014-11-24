Preview: Villanova vs. VCU

Villanova coach Jay Wright knows that if his team is going to defeat quality competiion like VCU, it must play better than it did the last time out. Four days after posting a lethargic victory over Bucknell, the 12th-ranked Wildcats square off with the 15th-ranked Rams on Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Wildcats are coming off a 72-65 win over the Bison in which they trailed with under two minutes left before Dylan Ennis made four late free throws to secure the victory.

“This is good for us. We just gutted it out,” Wright told reporters. “It was ugly.” VCU showed that it can respond after a closer-than-expected victory, as the Rams only defeated Toledo by nine last Tuesday before answering their critics with a 40-point clobbering of Maryland-Eastern Shore. “I’ve never seen a team so resilient and so focused and so mentally tough,” said UMES coach Bobby Collins, whose team was harassed into 20 turnovers. “They did what they wanted.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VILLANOVA (3-0): Ennis leads a balanced scoring attack with 15 points per game, while five of his teammates are averaging at least 8.7 points. JayVaughn Pinkston, a Brooklyn native who averaged 14.1 points a season ago, is off to a slow start with an average of 8.7 points on 40 percent shooting from the field. The Wildcats also have been poor from behind the arc with a team average of 26.3 percent, including a disappointing 3-of-18 start from 3-point range for Darrun Hilliard, who shot 41.4 percent from deep in 2013-14.

ABOUT VCU (3-0): Entering Sunday’s action, only eight teams in the nation were averaging more points than VCU (92.7), which rolled up a season-high 106 against UMES. Freshman Terry Larrier scored a team-high 21 points while Treveon Graham added 17 points in 15 minutes, and the duo combined to make seven of the Rams’ 15 3-pointers on the night. Melvin Johnson (18.3) is the team’s leading scorer and is a capable 3-point shooter - as are most of the Rams’ key players.

TIP-INS

1. VCU’s top seven scorers all average at least one 3-pointer per game.

2. Graham leads the Rams with nine rebounds per game and has grabbed 11 offensive boards in three contests.

3. This game is part of the Progressive Legends Classic. The winner will face Oregon or Michigan in Tuesday’s championship.

PREDICTION: VCU 80, Villanova 66