Preview: Villanova at Virginia

Two of the top defensive teams in the nation square off Saturday in an intriguing matchup between No. 9 Virginia and No. 13 Villanova. The visiting Wildcats give up 57.6 points on average - ninth-best in the country entering Friday - while the Cavaliers are a hair better at 57.1 points per contest.

“This is going to be another great test for our team,” Villanova head coach Jay Wright said, via the team’s website. “These kinds of games are good for your team early in the season.” The Wildcats played another challenging early-season contest in Hawaii last week, falling to No. 3 Oklahoma 78-55, although they rebounded nicely with a 29-point victory against La Salle. Virginia, meanwhile, has rattled off seven straight wins since an early loss to George Washington, most recently a 16-point triumph over No. 16 West Virginia at the Jimmy V Classic in New York City. “We got punched in the mouth” was coach Tony Bennett’s blunt assessment of a challenging first half for the Cavaliers, who responded by outscoring the Mountaineers 40-18 after the break.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VILLANOVA (8-1): Ryan Arcidiacono - one of four double-digit scorers for Villanova on the season - was 5-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line in a crisp 14-point performance against La Salle. The Wildcats, who won the most recent meeting with the Cavaliers in the 2004 NIT, could use another solid game from freshman Jalen Brunson. He scored 13 points against La Salle after struggling to 14 combined points on 5-of-20 shooting over the previous two games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (8-1): Anthony Gill posted season highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds the last time out, while London Perrantes scored all 13 of his points after halftime in the win over West Virginia. “London was disappointed in himself and he stepped up and hit some big shots and we needed him to handle the ball,” Bennett said of Perrantes, who is shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from 3-point range - way up from his respective figures of 35.4 percent and 31.6 percent as a sophomore. Malcolm Brogdon leads the way at 16.9 points per game but was 0-of-3 from long range last game after making 15-of-29 during a sizzling five-game stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Brogdon hasn’t committed more than two turnovers in any game this season.

2. The Cavaliers, who have led the nation in points allowed each of the previous two seasons, have given up more than 57 points only twice all year.

3. Villanova F-C Daniel Ochefu has more blocks (19) than all of his teammates combined (18).

PREDICTION: Virginia 63, Villanova 62