No. 8 Virginia 86, No. 12 Villanova 75

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- No. 8 Virginia nabbed a signature win with a 86-75 victory over No. 12 Villanova Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers’ hot shooting, which included 26 of 30 from the free-throw line, lifted them to the 11-point win as they put four players in double figures. Forward Anthony Gill led the way as he scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Guard Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points and was a perfect 12 of 12 from the free-throw stripe.

After trailing by four at halftime, Villanova (8-2) opened the second half on a 6-0 run to take a two-point lead. Virginia (9-1) followed with a 14-0 run of their own to widen the margin before the Wildcats struck back again. Villanova forward Kris Jenkins poured in 23 points and connected on four second-half three pointers to keep the game close.

The Wildcats shot 49 percent from the floor for the game but were unable to escape Virginia’s hot shooting as the Cavaliers shot 56 percent and 66 percent from the three-point line. Guard London Perrantes scored 19 points and knocked down three shots from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers outrebounded Villanova 31-19 and got 30 points in the paint.

After Villanova took a 20-16 lead on a Ryan Arcidiacono layup with 8:34 to play, Virginia used an 11-0 run to take a 27-20 advantage.

The Wildcats battled back but found themselves trailing 33-29 at halftime.

Both teams were hot from the floor during the first 20 minutes as Villanova shot 57 percent while Virginia connected on 54 percent of its shots. The Cavaliers were a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.