Preview: Villanova vs. Wake Forest

Villanova survived a tough first-round game at the Charleston Classic and the semifinals don't figure to get any easier as the No. 3 Wildcats take on hot-shooting Wake Forest in Charleston, S.C. Villanova held off a gritty Western Michigan team in the first game of the tournament, getting 17 points off the bench from Fordham transfer Eric Paschall and 14 apiece from starters Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, before Wake Forest followed with a blowout win against UTEP.

Western Michigan trailed by 11 at the half, but pulled as close as three and had possession with 5 1/2 minutes left before a steal by Brunson and 3-pointer by Kris Jenkins sparked a 13-4 run over the next four minutes and Villanova escaped with the 76-65 victory. Western Michigan shot 52.2 percent in first half, 50 percent for the game and outrebounded the Wildcats 30-22, but the Broncos were unable to overcome 18 turnovers which resulted in a 22-9 advantage in points off giveaways. UTEP shot 60 percent from the floor in the first half and 53.4 for the game, but the Demon Deacons were 13-for-21 from 3-point range and forced 18 turnovers in the 103-81 victory. If Wake Forest can continue to shoot the ball with effectiveness and pressure Villanova into turnovers, they certainly have a chance at an upset.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VILLANOVA (3-0): Jenkins, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in last season's NCAA championship game, should be eager to deliver a better performance than he has so far this season. He played just 21 minutes against Western Michigan as a result of two early fouls and finished with 11 points, a number he surpassed the final 15 games of last season. Jenkins' shooting percentage rose from 37.3 as a freshman to 41.6 the following year, and 45.9 last season, but was 9-for-26 through the first two games before making half his shots Thursday.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-0): John Collins showed just how dominant he can be in the post against UTEP, which has good size down low. The 6-10 Collins shot 9-for-10 from the floor and scored 24 points, which undoubtedly opened up space on the perimeter. Villanova may not have an answer for Collins, as guarding him will likely fall on the lap of Darryl Reynolds, whose an inch shorter and considerably less athletic.

TIP-INS

1. These teams last met Dec. 30, 1999 in the fifth-pace game at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, where the Wildcats pulled off a 70-57 win against Wake Forest.

2. Villanova has taken 81 shots from 3-point range through the first three games, compared to 100 through the same stretch last season.

3. Wake Forest, which shot 31.6 percent from 3-point range last season, is 26-for-47 from beyond the arc in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 82, Villanova 80