No. 3 Villanova sinks Wake behind Hart's 30

Even without one starter, No. 3 Villanova proved once again it has more than enough depth to win. Epecially when its defense is suffocating.

Josh Hart scored a career-high 30 points, Mikal Bridges added a career-high 19 points and No. 3 Villanova rode its strong early defense as it defeated Wake Forest 96-77 in the semifinals of the Gildan Charleston Classic on Friday at Charleston, S.C.

"Our defense really fueled our offense," Hart told reporters. "Getting those stops early on got us playing basketball."

Kris Jenkins scored 16 points and Donte DiVincenzo contributed 12 for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-0. They will face either the College of Charleston or Central Florida in the championship game Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET.

"These tournaments are great," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said after the win. "These guys, they get this. It's fun to be a part of this."

Hart hit 11 of 14 shots -- 6 of 8 from beyond the arc -- while Bridges was 7 of 11 from the field after stepping into the starting lineup because Phil Booth was out with tendinitis in his left knee. Jalen Brunson also chipped in with 11 points.

John Collins led Wake Forest (3-1) with 17 points. Austin Arians and Bryant Crawford scored 12 points apiece while Dinos Mitoglou and Mitchell Wilbekin added 11 each. Keyshawn Woods had 10.

"We lost by 20," Wake Forest coach Danny Manning told reporters, despite the fact that it was a 19-point defeat. "It was a beat down."

Bridges opened the second half with a 3-pointer from the baseline for a 50-37 advantage. The lead soon swelled to 57-41 after another 3-pointer by Hart.

Villanova's hot shooting continued and after Bridges hit a triple and Jenkins added a conventional three-point play, it led 76-56.

A 12-4 run by Wake Forest dwindled the lead to 12 at 80-68, but DiVincenzo connected on a 3-pointer and a driving layup for a commanding 85-68 advantage.

Villanova started on a torrid pace, bolting out to a 14-5 lead in the first four minutes. But Wake Forest chipped away and got within 21-18 on a jumper by Arians.

Hart kept scorching the Demon Deacons and another 3-pointer put the Wildcats ahead 33-23. Jenkins added consecutive 3-pointers for a 41-25 advantage with 5:34 remaining in the first half.

The Demon Deacons came back with the next seven points, cutting the lead to 41-32.

Mitoglou knocked down two free throws as Wake Forest closed within 46-37.

DiVincenzo grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled with one second left. He hit 1-of-2 shots from the free throw line for a 47-37 lead at halftime.

Hart led all scorers with 20 points in the first half on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Villanova was 15 of 30 from the field and 10 of 21 on 3-pointers.

NOTES: Villanova has now won eight of 10 career meetings against Wake Forest. ... The Demon Deacons are 7-17 all-time against a defending NCAA champion. ... In his time as a head coach at Hofstra (1994-2001) and Villanova (2001-present), Jay Wright had never faced Wake Forest until this matchup. ... Over the past three-plus seasons, the Wildcats are 23-0 in November. ... Wake Forest's last win over Villanova came in 1962, a 79-69 triumph in the NCAA Tournament East Regional Final.