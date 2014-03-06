Preview: Villanova at Xavie

Villanova can clinch its first Big East regular-season title since 2006 when it visits Xavier on Thursday as the No. 6 Wildcats continue flying under the radar. Villanova has three losses - one to No. 7 Syracuse and two to No. 13 Creighton - but is rarely discussed when the conversation turns to national championship contenders. The Wildcats won their fourth consecutive game, 73-56 over Marquette on Saturday for their school-record 26th regular-season victory.

While Villanova appears on track to receive at worst a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Musketeers have a chance to impress the selection committee with a quality victory in their final regular-season game. They will have to do it, however, without junior center Matt Stainbrook (team-best 7.8 rebounds per game), who suffered a strained left knee ligament during Xavier’s 71-62 loss at Seton Hall on Monday and is already listed as day-to-day for next week’s Big East tournament. The Wildcats defeated the Musketeers 81-58 on Feb. 3 in the season’s first meeting, handing Xavier its most lopsided loss of 2013-14 behind 27 points from James Bell.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (26-3,14-2 Big East): Bell, a 6-6 senior guard, leads a balanced scoring attack with 15.1 points per game, but did not score in 20 minutes against Marquette while battling foul trouble and remains six points shy of 1,000 for his career. Junior guard Darrun Hilliard II (14.1 points) helped fill the void with a career-high 26 and is one of three Wildcats who average double figures in scoring along with junior forward JayVaughn Pinkston (14.3). Villanova, which has won 10 of its last 11 games, is the top rebounding team in the Big East, with Pinkston (6.1 per game), sophomore forward Daniel Ochefu (6.1) and Bell (six) leading the way.

ABOUT XAVIER (20-10, 10-7): If the Musketeers fail to make the NCAA Tournament, they will only have to look as far as their two losses to Seton Hall. Xavier is 15-1 at home, including a 75-69 victory over Creighton on Saturday in their previous home game, and is sitting squarely on the bubble at No. 46 in the RPI rankings. Without Stainbrook, junior forward Justin Martin (11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds) and senior forward Isaiah Philmore (8.5, five) will be counted on to hit the boards harder.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova is 22-1 this season when scoring 70 or more points.

2. Xavier sophomore G Semaj Christon matched a career high with 28 points against Seton Hall and averages a team-leading 17.

3. The Wildcats have nine players averaging at least 11 minutes.

PREDICTION: Villanova 75, Xavier 74