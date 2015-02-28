Preview: Villanova at Xavier

Villanova seeks its 10th straight victory and is chasing a No. 1 seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament as it visits Xavier on Saturday. The sixth-ranked Wildcats have clinched at least a tie for the Big East crown and are looking to complete a regular-season sweep of the Musketeers after making 15 3-point baskets in an 88-75 win on Jan. 14. Xavier is .500 in conference play and is in need of a sustained stretch of wins to ensure it’s part of the NCAA field.

Coach Jay Wright hears the chatter about Villanova possibly drawing a No. 1 seed. “I think we have a chance, but we still have a lot of basketball to play to do that,” Wright told reporters. “I think that we have a chance, and I think that Gonzaga and Virginia and whoever is in those seven and eight sports have a definite chance, too coming down the stretch.” Xavier had won four of five games before falling 58-57 to St. John’s on Monday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT VILLANOVA (26-2, 13-2 Big East): Guard Darrun Hilliard II (24 points) and forward JayVaughn Pinkston (16 points, eight rebounds) both had big outings as the Wildcats rolled to an 89-61 rout of Providence on Tuesday. Hilliard leads the Wildcats in scoring (14.7), 3-pointers (64) and steals (49) while Pinkston (10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds) became the 11th player in school history with more than 1,500 career points and 700 career rebounds. Guard Ryan Arcidiacono (10.3) also averages in double figures for Villanova and is second on the squad with 44 3-point baskets.

ABOUT XAVIER (18-11, 8-8): Center Matt Stainbrook (11.6 points, team-best 6.7 rebounds) had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first meeting with the Wildcats but enters this one in a funk. Stainbrook is averaging 5.7 points over the last three games while going 6-of-17 from the field. Freshman forward Trevon Bluiett averages a team-high 12.3 points, guard Myles Davis (11.2) has made a team-best 51 3-pointers and point guard Dee Davis averages 8.5 points and team-leading 6.1 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has won 19 of the previous 23 meetings.

2. Bluiett has scored in double figures in eight of the last 10 games.

3. Wildcats F Daniel Ochefu is shooting 63.6 percent from the field while averaging 8.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Villanova 76, Xavier 64