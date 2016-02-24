Preview: Villanova at Xavier

Villanova can clinch its third straight Big East regular-season title Wednesday with a road win against Xavier. On the surface, it won’t be easy for the top-ranked Wildcats to defeat the fifth-ranked Musketeers, although the first matchup between the teams indicates otherwise.

Back on New Year’s Eve, Villanova routed Xavier - which entered with a 12-0 record - by a 95-64 margin. Ryan Arcidiacono hit seven 3-pointers en route to 27 points and Daniel Ochefu notched 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks as the Wildcats cruised to their seventh straight win over the Musketeers. Villanova may have actually improved since that day as only an overtime loss to a quality Providence team has separated the Wildcats from a 17-game winning streak. The Musketeers, who trail Villanova by 2 1/2 games in the Big East standings, have won three straight games - all by double digits.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (24-3, 13-1 Big East): Josh Hart recovered from a tough two-game stretch with 22 points and 12 rebounds against Georgetown, marking his eighth double-double of the season from the guard position. Ochefu has six double-doubles but none since Jan. 6, although he is shooting 76.5 percent over his last five games. Arcidiacono has shot 33.3 percent or worse in seven of his last nine outings as his scoring average (12.0) and shooting percentage (42.3) have dropped, although both are still career bests.

ABOUT XAVIER (24-3, 12-3): Edmond Sumner scored a career-high 22 points in Saturday’s 18-point win over Georgetown as Xavier shot 77 percent in the second half, showing that the team was not looking ahead to Wednesday’s showdown with Villanova. The Musketeers looked the part of a No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament as they shot 29-of-31 from the foul line against Georgetown, committed only seven turnovers and got points from 10 different players. Trevon Bluiett averages a team-high 15.3 points but has reached that mark only once in the last four games and is shooting 5-of-22 from 3-point range during that stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier G Myles Davis is mired in a five-game slump during which he is 10-of-35 from the floor.

2. Each of Villanova’s top four scorers has made at least 37 3-pointers, led by Kris Jenkins (55).

3. In his last two games, Arcidiacono has 17 assists and no turnovers.

PREDICTION: Xavier 70, Villanova 66