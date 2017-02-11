No. 25 Xavier has recovered nicely from the loss of sophomore guard Edmond Sumner, who tore his ACL against St. John's late last month. The Musketeers managed to win that game and have won their next three games as well, but the stakes will be higher Saturday when they host No. 2 Villanova in a Big East showdown.

The Wildcats lead the league standings at 10-2, while the Musketeers sit at 8-3 with one of those losses coming to Villanova. Xavier hung with the Wildcats for one half in their first matchup but ultimately fell 79-54 for its most lopsided setback of the season. In their most recent effort, the Musketeers topped DePaul by 11 as Trevon Bluiett scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in six games. Speaking of high scorers, Villanova senior Josh Hart averages a league-high 19.2 points and delivered 25 in Tuesday's 11-point win against Georgetown.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT VILLANOVA (23-2, 10-2 Big East): This is the start of a three-game road trip for the Wildcats, who shot nearly 54 percent from the field in the first matchup with the Musketeers thanks to 20 points apiece from Hart and Kris Jenkins. Hart has scored in double figures every game this season, has made multiple 3-pointers in six straight games and has averaged 25.5 points and eight rebounds in the last two contests. Jenkins has failed to reach double-figure points in four of his last five games and is 7-of-33 from 3-point range during that stretch.

ABOUT XAVIER (18-6, 8-3): The Musketeers still have two quality scorers, even without Sumner, as Bluiett (18.7 points) and J.P. Macura (14.2) will need to step up down the stretch this season. Bluiett went 2-of-9 from 3-point range against Villanova last month as part of a three-game slump in which he was 2-of-17 from the arc. However, since that drought, the junior guard is shooting 24-of-41 (58.5 percent) from long range and has shot at least 40 percent beyond the arc in all six of those contests.

TIP-INS

1. Bluiett has not attempted a foul shot in the last two games after averaging nearly six free throws over the first 22 contests.

2. Villanova G Jalen Brunson is aiming to rebound from a 2-for-11 shooting performance following a 14-game stretch in which he shot at least 50 percent from the floor in each game.

3. Wildcats G Mikal Bridges has recorded multiple steals in 10 straight games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 73, Xavier 63