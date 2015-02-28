FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Villanova 78, Xavier 66
February 28, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Villanova 78, Xavier 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 6 Villanova 78, Xavier 66: Dylan Ennis scored 16 points and Ryan Arcidiacono added 15 points and six assists as the Wildcats clinched the Big East regular-season crown.

Kris Jenkins scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers as Villanova (27-2, 14-2) won its 10th straight game. Ennis made four 3-points and Arcidiacono hit three as the Wildcats went 13-of-29 from behind the arc.

Jalen Reynolds scored 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Xavier (18-12, 8-9). Trevon Bluiett added 12 points and Dee Davis had nine assists for the Musketeers.

Bluiett hit a 3-pointer to give Xavier a 57-56 lead with 8:50 left before the Wildcats began a 14-2 run, moving ahead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Kris Jenkins and Phil Booth. Arcidiacono and Josh Hart added 3-pointers as the lead increased to 70-59 and the Musketeers were unable to make a late charge due to missing 10 of their final 11 field-goal attempts.

Villanova led 28-23 after a 3-pointer by Ennis with 7:21 left in the first half but Xavier closed with the final eight points of the half for a 40-33 lead at the break. The Musketeers led by early in the second half before the Wildcats chipped away at the lead and eventually moved ahead at 53-52 on Hilliard’s jumper with 10:18 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: F Daniel Ochefu collected eight rebounds as Villanova possessed a 33-31 edge on the boards. … Bluiett has scored in double digits in nine of the last 11 games. … The Wildcats have won 20 of the past 24 meetings.

