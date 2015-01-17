Preview: Virginia at Boston College

In the midst of its best start in 34 seasons, Virginia is looking like a well-oiled machine, but the fact that it is far from peaking is a scary proposition for the rest of the ACC. “I think we have so much to improve upon,” guard Malcolm Brodgon told reporters after scoring 16 points in a 65-42 win over Clemson on Tuesday. The mission to get better continues when the second-ranked Cavaliers take their perfect record on the road for a matchup with Boston College on Saturday.

The Cavaliers’ top-ranked defense held Clemson to 35.7 percent shooting, including 3-for-13 from 3-point distance. While the Tigers rank 15th in the ACC in scoring, the Eagles are just a hair better at 14th, a scenario that could spell doom for Boston College, which snapped a three-game losing streak with a 64-57 overtime win against Harvard on Wednesday. Virginia also took on the Crimson earlier in the season, limiting Harvard to one field goal in the first half of a 76-27 rout.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3, NESN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (16-0, 4-0 ACC): The Cavaliers’ stingy defense has a chance to lead the nation for the second straight season, but it becomes so much more effective due to the team’s ability to curb mistakes on the other end, which limits opponents’ possessions and helps prevent fast-break opportunities. Tony Bennett’s crew turned the ball over a season-low four times against Clemson, with just one giveaway by the starting lineup. It marked the fifth straight time that Virginia has turned the ball over fewer than 10 times.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (8-7, 0-3): The last time the Eagles hosted the Cavaliers in 2013 went down as one of the more memorable victories in program history, as Boston College gave a great tribute to longtime assistant sports information director Dick Kelley, who had just received the Most Courageous Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association as he battled Lou Gehrig’s disease that would eventually take his life. The Eagles trailed by five points with 1:38 left but eventually took the lead on Joe Rahon’s 3-pointer with 8.2 seconds left and erupted in celebration after a halfcourt shot by Virginia went in but was ruled too late. Olivier Hanlan, who scored 17 points in the win over Harvard, had 13 in that dramatic win and 14 in a 77-67 loss at the Cavaliers in the only meeting last season.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College is 2-9 at home in ACC play since that dramatic win over Virginia two seasons ago.

2. Brogdon made all three of his 3-point tries against Clemson and has also hit each of his 17 free-throw attempts over a five-game span.

3. Since scoring a season-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting against UMass-Lowell on Dec. 29, Eagles G Aaron Brown is averaging 10.3 points on 38.1 percent from the field while going 2-of-8 from the line.

PREDICTION: Virginia 64, Boston College 52