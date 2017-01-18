Preview: Virginia at Boston College

No. 16 Virginia will try to continue its climb back toward the top of the ACC when it visits Boston College on Wednesday. The Cavaliers, who have finished either first or second in the conference each of the past three seasons, stumbled out of the gate but have righted the ship with back-to-back victories, including a 77-73 triumph at Clemson on Saturday.

Senior leader London Perrantes continued his surge with a season-high 25 points, boosting his average in ACC play to 16.8. “When we need him the most he shows up,” guard Marial Shayok told reporters when discussing Perrantes, who has hit 13-of-21 3-pointers over a four-game span. “When he’s rolling, everybody’s rolling.” While Perrantes continued to elevate his game last weekend, Boston College’s leading scorer -- sophomore Jerome Robinson -- saw his string of 20-point games end at eight when he finished with nine points in a 76-53 loss at Syracuse. Robinson, who was sidelined when these teams met last year at Virginia, entered Tuesday as one of four ACC players averaging at least 20 points (20.2).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA (13-3, 3-2 ACC): Shayok has followed Perrantes’ lead with back-to-back 17-point outings -- tying his career high -- and he now ranks second on the team in scoring (9.7). Freshman Kyle Guy showed signs of breaking out of a shooting slump with two 3-pointers in three attempts versus Clemson, and he leads the ACC from beyond the arc (52.2 percent). Junior forward Isaiah Wilkins hauled in a career-high-tying 13 rebounds in the victory, and he is shooting 68.2 percent from the floor in conference play.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-9, 2-3): The Eagles were unable to weather a rough outing by Robinson, as freshman Ky Bowman -- who averaged 20.5 points through his first four ACC games -- slumped to three points on 1-of-9 shooting against the Orange. He also finished with a season-high six turnovers in a sloppy performance for coach Jim Christian’s squad, which gave it up 20 times overall. “I don’t know if they are all unforced; they are still out there playing,” Christian said of his team that ranks last in the ACC with 15.9 giveaways per game. “I thought we just caught the ball and panicked.”

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won three straight meetings and five of the last six.

2. Robinson has at least one steal in nine consecutive games and entered Tuesday third in the ACC in that category (1.89).

3. Perrantes is 16-for-18 from the foul line in five ACC games after going 10-for-15 in 11 non-conference affairs.

PREDICTION: Virginia 75, Boston College 65