No. 2 Virginia 66, Boston College 51: Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points and the visiting Cavaliers finished strong to remain unbeaten.

Anthony Gill finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season as Virginia (17-0, 5-0 ACC) recorded a 35-20 advantage on the glass. London Perrantes scored all eight of his points in the final eight minutes and handed out six assists for the Cavaliers, who continued the program’s best start since opening 23-0 in 1980-81.

Olivier Hanlan scored 18 points and collected six of the Eagles’ eight assists while Patrick Heckmann scored a season-high 15 points. Boston College (8-8, 0-4) was limited to 13 points in the final 14-plus minutes by the nation’s top-ranked defense.

Brogdon had eight points in the first half to help Virginia grab a 27-24 lead at the break, but Heckmann scored five straight points and Hanlan had a basket to put Boston College up 38-33 with just over 14 minutes left in the game. The Cavaliers responded with 10 straight points while holding the Eagles scoreless for over six minutes and took a 51-44 lead on a nice feed from Perrantes to Darion Atkins for a layup with 5:52 to go.

Perrantes answered a layup by Hanlan with a 3-pointer from the wing for an eight-point gap and then scored inside to make it 58-48 with four minutes left. The margin expanded to 16 on two free throws by Brogdon with just over a minute remaining as Virginia improved to 2-4 all-time at Boston College.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cavaliers leading scorer G Justin Anderson missed all eight of his shots - including four 3-pointers - but hit 8-of-9 free throws. ... Virginia is also 5-0 in ACC play for the first time since 1980-81. ... Aside from Hanlan and Heckmann, the other three Boston College starters combined to go 3-of-14 from the field.