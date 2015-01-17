Virginia stops Boston College, improves to 17-0

BOSTON -- Malcolm Brogdon wasn’t the least bit surprised by Virginia’s struggles Saturday.

Although the No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Cavaliers appeared to be in line for an easy win against a sputtering Boston College team, the junior guard knew better than to take the hosts for granted.

“BC is I think one of the most overlooked teams in the ACC, but it might be the hardest team in the ACC to guard simply because of the type of offense they run and the pace they run it at,” Brogdon said.

Virginia had its work cut out for it, but Brogdon and company emerged from a close first half with a narrow lead and fought back from a five-point deficit in the second half to earn a 66-51 win at a buzzing Conte Forum.

Brogdon scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer tied a season high with his second 20-point game of the year.

“Just trying to let the game come to me and play within the offense, that’s really it,” he said.

It was the 10th time in the last 12 games, and the 13th time overall, that Brogdon reached double figures this season.

“The more I play, the further the season goes on, I get more of a rhythm,” Brogdon said. “I think our bigs are able to get the guards open very well -- I give a lot of credit to them. I also think we’re coached very well. Coach (Tony) Bennett always has a level head and allows us to play with confidence and, you know, just to be confident out there.”

Bennett wasn’t surprised by the fight the Eagles put up, either.

“I knew they weren’t going anywhere,” said Bennett, the Cavaliers’ head coach. “You could just tell, and they’ve kind of been -- it looks like that with most teams -- in there and competitive, and that’s what you’re going to get.”

Virginia (17-0, 5-0 ACC) and top-ranked Kentucky were the only undefeated Division I teams entering Saturday.

Boston College dropped to 8-8, 0-4. The Eagles’ last conference victory was an 80-72 win at Wake Forest on March 1, 2014, and they haven’t won an ACC game at home since a 76-52 victory over Virginia Tech on Jan. 29, 2014.

“I think our guys know that we’ve played with everybody, but the games come down to three, four minute stretches, and we’ve got to make those plays,” Boston College coach Jim Christian said. “It’s a very, very good league. We’ve played very good teams.”

Guard Olivier Hanlan led the Eagles with 18 points and had six assists, while senior guard Patrick Heckmann chipped in 15 points. Boston College was held to 39.5 percent shooting (17 of 43).

“It’s obviously frustrating,” Hanlan said of the Eagles’ hard-fought loss. “We knew coming in the game, well everybody knew coming in the game, that Virginia’s a real good basketball team in terms of how they physically on defense and rebounding was one of the keys to the game.”

Junior forward Anthony Gill joined Brogdon in double digits with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Virginia shot 42.9 percent (21 of 49) and out-rebounded its opponent 35-20.

“They didn’t do nothing crazy,” Hanlan said. “They just don’t make mistakes down the stretch, and that’s what separates them from all the teams.”

The Eagles opened up the closing half with a furious 16-6 run, with Heckmann scoring nine points during that stretch, giving Boston College its biggest lead at 38-33 with 14:30 left.

The Cavaliers scored 10 unanswered points to lead 43-33 with 8:11 remaining, and Virginia put the upset-minded Eagles in the rear-view mirror with a 39-point second half.

“I thought for 31 minutes, we played unbelievably hard,” Christian said. “We played with great focus. And then what they did, from that point on, they just kind of -- you know, their basketball maturity as a group is what really impresses me.”

Virginia led for nearly all of the first half, but wasn’t able to establish much consistency.

Brogdon made two 3-pointers and led the way with eight points in the opening half for the Cavaliers, who struggled to the tune of 37 percent shooting (10 of 27) before the break.

Hanlan had seven points to lead Boston College in the first half and sophomore forward Will Magarity added six on two 3-pointers, including a game-tying bomb that tied the score at 22 with 4:09 to go.

The Eagles trailed by as many as five points in the half, but they were able to pull within three at the break, 27-24. Boston College made 40 percent of its shots (8-for-20) in the opening frame.

NOTES: Virginia leads the series against Boston College 11-7. The Eagles are 4-2 in the set at Conte Forum, where the Cavaliers had not won since 2008. ... The Cavaliers are enjoying their best start since the 1980-81 season, when three-time College Player of the Year and four-time NBA All-Star C/F Ralph Sampson powered Virginia to 23 straight wins. ... Virginia ranked No. 1 in the country in scoring defense entering Saturday’s game, limiting opponents to 50.6 points per game. ... Through Saturday, the Eagles were giving up 63.3 points per game, a 12.9-point improvement from last year. ... Boston College is the seventh-most experienced team in the country, according to StatSheet.com. ... The Cavaliers are off until Thursday, when they host Georgia Tech. The Eagles visit Syracuse on Tuesday.