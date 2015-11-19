Preview: Virginia vs. Bradley

Virginia has received an early wake-up call withthe sixth-ranked Cavaliers falling 73-68 at George Washington on Monday nightand becoming the first top-10 team to lose this season. Coach Tony Bennett’steam now heads into Thursday’s Charleston (S.C.) Classic quarterfinal gameagainst Bradley with a different mindset.

Virginia, which had opened the season three nights earlierwith an 86-48 rout of Morgan State, hit only 5-of-20 3-point attempts and waswhistled for 24 fouls, resulting in a 23-13 free-throw advantage for theColonials. '‘We can’t (say), ‘We were just off, it wasn’t our game.’ It wasn‘tthat. We got outplayed. We got out-executed,‘’ Bennett said at his postgame newsconference. '‘Sometimes you forget how hard it is, and these settings remindyou awfully quick.‘’ Bradley, meanwhile, also is bringing a 1-1 record toCharleston. The Braves of the Missouri Valley Conference opened with a narrow54-53 win over Ball State but were then thumped by No. 10 Arizona 90-60 on Monday inTucson.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VIRGINIA (1-1): Fifth-year senior guard MalcolmBrogdon had anything but an off-night against George Washington, matching hiscareer high with 28 points and pacing the team with six rebounds and fourassists. He’s averaging 16.5 points and is joined in double figures by 7-foot centerMike Tobey (12.5 points, team-high 7.5 rebounds) and fellow fifth-year seniorAnthony Gill (11.5 points). Virginia is seeking its third straightnonconference, regular-season tournament title, having won the Barclays CenterClassic championship last season and the Corpus Christi Coastal Classic title in2013.

ABOUT BRADLEY (1-1): Back-to-back games againsttop-10 opponents is a tall task for one of the youngest teams in the nation asthe Braves have 10 freshmen on their 14-player roster, including four starters.Freshmen guards Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye (12 points) and Ronnie Suggs Jr. (10)are leading Bradley in scoring, and Lautier-Ogunleye is also pacing the squadin rebounds (5.5) and assists (four per game). The Braves are struggling acrossthe stat sheet in shooting, hitting only 35.3 percent from the field,20 percent from 3-point range and 62.5 percent from the free-throw stripe.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is 13-8 against the other seven teamsin the tournament field, but is 0-2 against Bradley with the last meetingcoming in the 2008 College Basketball Invitational.

2. The Braves have lost nine straightregular-season tournament games overall with their last win coming against USCin the 2010 Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament.

3. The Virginia-Bradley winner will face theSeton Hall-Long Beach State survivor in Friday’s semifinals.

PREDICTION: Virginia 81, Bradley 58