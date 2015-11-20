No. 6 Virginia 82, Bradley 57

Sixth-ranked Virginia rebounded from a loss at George Washington earlier this week with an 82-57 win over Bradley Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.

The Cavaliers shot 65 percent in the second half as they put four players in double figures en route to the 25-point win.

Senior forward Anthony Gill scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Virginia (2-1) outscored the Braves 42-24 in the paint. Senior guard Malcolm Brogdon dropped in 13 points while junior guards London Perrantes added 12.

Leading by 12 at halftime, Virginia used a 13-5 run to start the second half to take control of the game. The Cavaliers outscored Bradley 45-32 in the second half as they knocked down 16 of their 17 free throw attempts for the game.

Bradley was led by forward Luuk Van Bree, who netted 16 points and pulled down three rebounds. The Braves were outrebounded 35-21 and shot just 39 percent for the game.

Virginia will advance to Friday night’s semifinals, where there will take on Long Beach State, which knocked off Seton Hall 80-77 in the quarterfinal round.